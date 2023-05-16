Pick up an Intel Core i7-13700KF for $219: Real Deals

Reduced in price today is a fantastic 13th Generation Intel CPU — the Core i7-13700KF, now only $219 (opens in new tab). With eight P-cores and eight E-cores, this 16-core chip gives us 24 threads and is perfect for multithreaded applications or playing your favorite PC games. This processor is no slouch, just look at our benchmarks from our review (opens in new tab)and see how it performed in our suite of tests.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU: now $219 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $421)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Core i7-13700F. This is a 16-core processor (eight performance cores, eight efficiency cores) with a max turbo operating frequency of 5.4 GHz. The "F" designation in its name lets us know that this processor comes sans integrated graphics.

(opens in new tab) Dell Alienware M15 R7 Gaming Laptop: now $1,099 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,699)

Dell's Alienware M15 R7 comes packed with powerful hardware that includes an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16 GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This powers the 15.6-inch FHD, 165Hz display.

(opens in new tab) Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD with Heatsink for PS5: now $329 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $449)

The Nextorage SSD is a high-speed NVMe SSD that's produced by Phison and comes in the M.2 2280 form factor. With very quick Gen 4 sequential read and write speeds of 7,300/6,900 MB/s respectively, this drive is ideal for inclusion in a PlayStation 5 or PC, and as this large 4TB capacity comes with a built-in heatsink, heat should not be an issue when inclosed in a PS5. This drive even comes with a $10 promotional gift card with the purchase.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with Heatsink: now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $99)

Samsung's popular, powerful SSD boasts sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MB/s, along with 1 million random read and write IOPS. The built-in heatsink ensures it stays cool and avoids thermal throttling when inside an enclosed space like a PS5 or small PC.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $144 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $199)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. Use code SSCSA626 for a $15 discount.

