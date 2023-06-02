PNY Flaunts 4.5-Slot RTX 4090, RTX 4070 Blower GPUs

PNY had some of the best graphics cards on showcase at Computex 2023. The manufacturer even brought some workstation graphics cards, including the RTX 6000 Ada Generation and the RTX 4000 SFF. However, two particular graphics cards caught our attention.

First off, PNY has partnered with Cooler Master to produce the GeForce RTX 4090 Verto. It has become a trend for graphics card manufacturers to pair up with cooling specialists to create innovative products. For example, Asus taps into Noctua's experience and expertise to make the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X Noctua OC Edition.

If you think you've seen some thick GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, think again. For example, the GeForce RTX 4090 Verto is a 4.5-slot graphics card, which is insane because it covers almost all the PCI slots from your typical mATX case. For comparison, Asus' custom GeForce RTX 4080 with Noctua features a 4.3-slot design. The dimensions for the GeForce RTX 4090 Verto are 12.2 x 5.6 x 3.5 inches (310 x 142 x 89mm), so it's comparable to Asus' offering, which measures 12.2 x 5.7 x 3.5 inches (310 x 144.8 x 87.5mm). In PNY's case, Cooler Master designed the cooler, while PNY took care of everything underneath the shroud.

Not much is known about the GeForce RTX 4090 Verto. PNY didn't reveal the clock speeds for the GeForce RTX 4090 Verto. The shroud is a prototype, so that the retail version may look slightly different. The graphics card utilizes a dual-fan cooling solution and appears to feature a pair of Cooler Master's Mobius 120P ARGB 30th Anniversary Edition 120mm fans. The prototype has the cooling fans connected to the PWM fan connectors on the motherboard. It draws power from a standard 16-pin (12VHPWR) power connector and offers an HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs.

Image 1 of 2 GeForce RTX 4090 Verto (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) GeForce RTX 4070 Blower Edition (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There aren't many blower-type GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards on the market. Thus far, we only know about two Ada Lovelace models that sport a blower design. In addition, Leadtek sells the WinFast RTX 4070 AI Blower 12G and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB Hyper Brain, a China-exclusive SKU. Unfortunately, pickings are incredibly slim regarding blower graphics cards, and while Leadtek is a globally renowned brand, its products aren't widely available in the U.S. market. Therefore, PNY has an excellent opportunity for success with the GeForce RTX 4070 Blower Edition.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Blower Edition comes in a standard dual-slot format with dimensions of 11 x 4.7 x 1.6 inches (278.4 x 119.4 x 40mm), so it's a good fit inside small form factor (SFF) cases and workstations where you have multiple GeForce RTX 4070 Blower Edition graphics cards. The blower design is perfect for expelling heat outside the case instead of standard graphics card coolers. The GeForce RTX 4070 Blower Edition employs an 82mm fan for active cooling. Again, PNY didn't share the clock speeds for the graphics card.