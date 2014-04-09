Rapoo Intros Sleek 5 GHz Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Set

Rapoo has introduced a new desktop peripheral set – the 8900P. This set contains a mouse and keyboard, both individually going by the 7800P and E9270P product names, respectively.

The 7800P is a wireless laser mouse which features a DPI count of up to 1600. The lower selectable setting is 800 DPI. It also features zoom switches, as well as support for horizontal scrolling.

The R9270P wireless keyboard is a sleek keyboard with chicklet-style switches. These are made with the same scissor key structure as you'll find in laptops. Some people find that typing with this kind of keyboard is more comfortable. The keyboard also has illuminated media keys, though to save battery power these will only light up when your hand nears them.

Both the products operate over the 5 GHz band, which is a good call from Rapoo, as the 2.4 GHz band is getting fuller and fuller by the minute. This should allow you to experience a lot less interference – that is, until the 5 GHz band fills up a few years from now. The USB adapter included is a nano receiver, so you'll be able to hide it somewhere easily.

Pricing for the 8900P desktop is $89.99, with immediate availability from select retailers.