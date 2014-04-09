Trending

Rapoo Intros Sleek 5 GHz Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Set

Rapoo's new keyboard and mouse set work over the 5 GHz band for lower interference.

Rapoo has introduced a new desktop peripheral set – the 8900P. This set contains a mouse and keyboard, both individually going by the 7800P and E9270P product names, respectively.

The 7800P is a wireless laser mouse which features a DPI count of up to 1600. The lower selectable setting is 800 DPI. It also features zoom switches, as well as support for horizontal scrolling.

The R9270P wireless keyboard is a sleek keyboard with chicklet-style switches. These are made with the same scissor key structure as you'll find in laptops. Some people find that typing with this kind of keyboard is more comfortable. The keyboard also has illuminated media keys, though to save battery power these will only light up when your hand nears them.

Both the products operate over the 5 GHz band, which is a good call from Rapoo, as the 2.4 GHz band is getting fuller and fuller by the minute. This should allow you to experience a lot less interference – that is, until the 5 GHz band fills up a few years from now. The USB adapter included is a nano receiver, so you'll be able to hide it somewhere easily.

Pricing for the 8900P desktop is $89.99, with immediate availability from select retailers.

Comments
  • jasonelmore 09 April 2014 19:35
    great now more and more devices are using the 5ghz band. Before you know it, 5ghz will be as crowded as 2.4 ghz band. My Turtle Beach headsets are already causing interference with my Dual band router.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 09 April 2014 19:36
    What i meant to add, was, it's not needed. 2.4 ghz is fine for mouse and keyboard, 5ghz is normally used for the bandwidth it brings, as well as interference free. But on keyboard and mouse, it can use low bandwidth protocols, such as bluetooth, which also is 2.4ghz but has it's own channel that nothing else can use. (routers, headsets, etc...)
    Reply
  • CSick19 09 April 2014 19:45
    Steal Logitech's mice designs much? The mouse looks pretty much identical to the mx 1100: http://media.bestofmicro.com/logitech-mouse,N-3-244479-1.jpg
    Reply
  • c123456 10 April 2014 16:43
    Its not like these devices can saturate that frequency at all, let alone 2.4GHz... this is just changing for the sake of change. In fact, operating at a higher frequency would mean significantly lower battery life, so this change is netting you an inferior product.
    Reply