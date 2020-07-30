Razer's Sleek Blade 15 Gaming Laptop Hits $1,100

With Intel Comet Lake -based laptops out for a while now, gaming laptop mainstays with older processors are getting hefty price cuts. Take 2019’s standard version of the Razer Blade 15, which is now selling for $1,099.99 . That’s $500 off its typical $1,599 price point.



This version of the Razer Blade 15 packs a last-gen Intel Core i7-9750H, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch, 1080p display running at a 144 Hz refresh rate. While not on par with the current best gaming laptops , these specs should net some pretty stellar performance for this price point. The catch is the small 256GB SSD, though Razer’s laptop SSDs tend to be easy enough to upgrade .

Razer Blade 15: was $1,599.99 now $1099.99 on Amazon

When we reviewed the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model , we praised its slick design and per-key RGB, which are also present here. Razer is known for branding, which lets it charge a premium, but if you’re willing to go last gen, this deal is a great way to circumvent that extra cost.