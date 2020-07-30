Razer's Sleek Blade 15 Gaming Laptop Hits $1,100

With Intel Comet Lake-based laptops out for a while now, gaming laptop mainstays with older processors are getting hefty price cuts. Take 2019’s standard version of the Razer Blade 15, which is now selling for $1,099.99. That’s $500 off its typical $1,599 price point.
This version of the Razer Blade 15 packs a last-gen Intel Core i7-9750H, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch, 1080p display running at a 144 Hz refresh rate. While not on par with the current best gaming laptops, these specs should net some pretty stellar performance for this price point. The catch is the small 256GB SSD, though Razer’s laptop SSDs tend to be easy enough to upgrade.
Razer Blade 15: was $1,599.99 now $1099.99 on Amazon
The Razer Blade 15 is a gaming laptop from last year that’s still got enough power to stay competitive, especially in its new $1,100 price point. It includes an Intel Core i7-9750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 15.6-inch, 144 Hz FHD display.View Deal
When we reviewed the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model, we praised its slick design and per-key RGB, which are also present here. Razer is known for branding, which lets it charge a premium, but if you’re willing to go last gen, this deal is a great way to circumvent that extra cost.