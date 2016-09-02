Razer Updates Blade Notebooks With Kaby Lake, Mobile Pascal, New Display Options

Razer was out in force at PAX, announcing updates to its Blade-branded notebooks. The Razer Blade Stealth was upgraded with Intel 7th-Generation (Kaby Lake) processors, with increased memory and storage capacity. The 14-inch Razer Blade can now be equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. Both devices received an additional display option, too.

The Blade Stealth, Better

The updated Razer Blade Stealth is almost identical to the previously released version, but it's now equipped with an Intel Core i7-7500U dual-core processor, 16 GB of RAM and up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD. The previous version was capped at 8 GB of memory and 512 GB SSDs. The company also claimed that the new edition of the Blade Stealth features improved battery life, up to a 53.6 WHr capacity (up from the previous 45 WHr battery).

The Blade Stealth’s 12.5-inch display is a 2560 x 1440 glossy touch screen by default, but it can now be upgraded to a 4K (3840 x 2160) IGZO touch display, with 100 percent Adobe RGB color saturation. Note that the 1 TB PCIe SSDs are only available in 4K versions of the Blade Stealth.

Blade Gets Pascal, New Display Option

The Razer Blade didn’t receive the Kaby Lake treatment (it still sports an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor), and it isn’t much different than the most-recently released version. However, it was updated with a 6 GB version of the GeForce GTX 1060 mobile GPU, making it "VR ready" and more powerful than the previous iteration. The storage capacity was also increased with up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD.

The Blade can also be equipped with a new FHD (1920 x 1080) Matte IPS display, in addition to the previously available QHD (3200 x 1800) glossy touchscreen, although, the choice between the two could be difficult given the power of the GTX 1060. However, it’s nice of Razer to give us the option between ridiculously high framerates (on a 1080p display) or higher resolutions with touch capabilities.

The new Razer Blade Stealth is available now starting at $999. The updated Razer Blade is available for preorder on the company’s website starting at $1,799, and it will start shipping in October. The Razer Core is available for $399 when purchased with the with either of the new notebooks.