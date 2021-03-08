Razer Blade 15, Seiren, Other Gear Up to 32% Off in Amazon Sale

When it comes to premium gaming hardware from the best laptops to the best mice or best microphones, Razer ranks high but usually comes with steep prices to match.

But for a limited time, that's no longer a concern, thanks to a big Amazon sale across the brand's diverse lineup of products. For today only, you can save up to 32% off gaming laptops, microphones, and other black-and-green swag.

Razer Blade 15 Base: was $1,499.99, now $1,199.99 at Amazon

This configuration of the Razer Blade 15 brings a decent amount of power to this seriously svelte chassis — a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GeForce 1660Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB M.2 SSD.View Deal

Razer Basilisk wireless gaming mouse: was $149.99, now $99.99 at Amazon

Bringing Razer’s gaming lineage to a wireless mouse, the Basilisk is a seriously impressive piece of kit with a 20K DPI optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons, a 100-hour battery life and one of the fastest gaming mouse switches out there.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard: was $199.99, now $149.99 at Amazon

Starting with the RGB lighting you know and love from Razer products, the Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard packs amazing gaming-centric keyboard switches their own patented linear optical switch technology for far faster key press registration, all packed into a quality aluminum construction.View Deal

Razer Seiren X USB microphone: was $99.99, now $55.99 at Amazon

Getting into streaming? You'll need a good microphone, and Razer handily delivers this with the Seiren X — pairing both a crystal clear supercardioid microphone with a built-in shock mount and zero latency monitoring to help minimize audio lag.View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset: was $129.99, now $69.99 at Amazon

This headset has 7.1 surround sound delivered through huge 50mm drivers for a deep and spacious soundstage, alongside a crystal clear microphone that delivers handily on peak gaming audio quality.View Deal

Razer Kishi: was $99.99, now $74.99 at Amazon

So, you’ve spent all this time upgrading your home gaming setup, but what about gaming on the go? For all of those using Game Pass Ultimate and streaming your favourite titles, the Razer Kishi is a great controller accessory that feels comfortable for long sessions and essentially gives you a Switch for your Android device. There's also an iPhone version, though it's not on sale today.View Deal

So, whether you are looking to dive into the world of portable PC gaming, or want to upgrade some key parts of your home rig from audio to gameplay accessories, this Razer sale has it all.