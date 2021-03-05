Get up to $700 off Lenovo Legion gaming laptops, PCs and monitors

As Dell continues to kill it with their ongoing gaming hardware sale , Lenovo is starting to fight back with some deals of its own.

For a limited time, you can save up to $700 on Lenovo Legion gaming hardware , with deals spanning across the brand's best laptops, best desktops, best monitors and many of its accessories.

Lenovo Legion 7i 15”: was $2,299.99, now $1,799.99 at Lenovo

This configuration of Lenovo’s Legion 7i packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i: was $1,799.99, now $1,499.99 at Lenovo

Similar to the Legion 7i laptop, but as a desktop with more power to squeeze out. Inside the box, you’ve got an Intel Core i7-10700 Processor with vPro, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a storage pairing of 1TB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD,View Deal

Lenovo 34-inch curved gaming monitor: was $479.99, now $408.49 at Lenovo

This ultra-wide curved monitor strikes the right balance for gamers between definition and smoothness. The panel has a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, along with low blue light technology and adaptive sync.View Deal

Of course, there are other deals on the sale page, across gaming mice, keyboards, headsets and much more.

So, whether you’re looking for a bigger upgrade of your gaming hardware or need some new accessories, Lenovo are offering impressive value for money.