Get This Travel-Friendly 60% Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard for Just $32

by

Credit: Royal KludgeCredit: Royal Kludge

Royal Kludge may be a terrible name for a peripheral company (or any kind of company), but if you've been yearning for a travel-friendly compact 60% mechanical keyboard, the $32 sale price of the Royal Kludge RK61 might be tough to resist. This Bluetooth keyboard is available in both black or white, with single-color two-level yellow backlighting, and blue-style clicky switches for 20% off (don't forget to clip the coupon). 

As with all extremely compact mechanical keyboards, the layout of the Royal Kludge RK61 will take some getting used to. In particular, the lack of dedicated arrow keys might be problematic for those who often use those keys. But you'll run into similar issues with all keyboards this small. If you're looking for a backlit mechanical key companion for your laptop, Android or iOS device on the go, you'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper alternative to this Royal Kludge clacker.

For more savings, check out our list of best Amazon Prime Day deals and best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on SSDsCPUsGPUs, gaming laptops and Raspberry Pi stuff.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Matt Safford

Matt began piling up computer experience as a child with his Mattel Aquarius. He built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last decade covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper and Digital Trends. When not writing about tech, he’s often walking—through the streets of New York, over the sheep-dotted hills of Scotland, or just at his treadmill desk at home in front of the 50-inch 4K HDR TV that serves as his PC monitor.

Read more
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. 32-inch, Curved 2K Viewsonic Gaming Monitor Now $299
  2. Alienware m17 Gets Big Drop on Dell ($1,499)
  3. The 1TB XPG Gammix S11 SSD is Now Just $111
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.