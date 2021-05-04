RX 6700/6900 XT Join Ampere GPUs in Today's Newegg Shuffle

Almost every SKU of the RTX 30-series line returns in today's Newegg Shuffle, save for the RTX 3090. But making up for that high-end absence are new bundles for some of AMD's best graphics cards, giving you a total selection between not only the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, but also the RX 6700 XT and RX 6900 XT.

Like most of Newegg's recent shuffles, all of today's cards do come bundled with another component. For the most part, that's a power supply or motherboard, though there are a few RAM bundles in today's shuffle as well. There's also a bundle for an RTX 3070 and EVGA XR1 Capture Card that might interest streamers.

These bundles, unfortunately, don't represent savings. Instead, Newegg's just taking the opportunity to sell loosely related components by forcing prospective graphics card buyers to get them with their purchase. These additional parts aren't overpriced, but you can't opt out of buying them if you don't need them. Certain parts, like the Gigabyte Power Supplies, also have low ratings and could prove unreliable over time.

Still, even with the extra parts, our eBay GPU pricing index shows that you're still likely to pay less for a GPU here than you would with a scalper. You could probably trash the bundled item and still come out ahead, though reselling might be the wiser choice.



And that's not a horrible tradeoff to be able to buy cards from all over the top half of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy. For an idea of the power we're looking at here, know that RTX 3060 cards are about as fast as the RTX 2070 from 2018, but with more memory (and less memory bandwidth). The RTX 3080, meanwhile, is the Ampere flagship and offers the best performance you can find without going into the RTX 3090's Titan RTX-level power.

AMD's Radeon cards are also powerful when it comes to rasterized games, but our ray tracing face-off shows that they still have a ways to go when it comes to matching Nvidia's ray-tracing and DLSS prowess.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' will be notified by email with the chance to purchase an item (only one) within a several-hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Here's the full list of today's options:

With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.



Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!



For other ways to get hard-to-find graphics cards, check out our RTX 3080 stock tracker and our feature on where to buy RTX 30-series cards.