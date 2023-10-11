Nvidia RTX 4080 Drops to All-Time Low of $989

If you've been looking for a reason to upgrade your graphics card, you can now grab an Nvidia RTX 4080 for less than $1k — a full $10 less!

Zotac has dropped its GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC card to an all-time low price of $989.99 for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day sale. It's not the first time we've seen an RTX 4080 drop below $1,000 — the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Ventus 3X OC dipped to $999 in July for Amazon's regular Prime Day — but at a full $10 (I know, I know) lower, it's at least firmly in the $800 - $1,000 price range it should have started in .

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC 16GB: now $989 on Amazon (was $1,299)

This RTX 4080 has 16GB of GDDR6X RAM, a boost clock of 2,520 MHz, and costs (just) under $1,000.

The Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC features 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a boost clock of 2,520 MHz. It has a triple-slot, triple-fan design with Zotac's "IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling" and ARGB lighting. It has Nvidia's third-gen RT cores for ray tracing (averaging 104.8fps at 1080p and 71.3fps at 1440p with ray tracing turned on in our tests), and is the second-best card for ray tracing — second, of course, to the RTX 4090. It also supports DLSS 3 and connects via one 12VHPWR connector (with a maximum draw of 320 watts).

In our GPU hierarchy, the RTX 4080 comes in third place — just under the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and only slightly higher than the Radeon RX 7900 XT with ray tracing off. The PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is currently on sale for $889 at Amazon (was $949). However, with ray tracing enabled, the RTX 4080 is second only to the RTX 4090 and handily beats its AMD-powered competitors.

If you've been waiting to grab this graphics card at a "reasonable" price, this is, at least, the lowest it's ever been.