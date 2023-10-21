RTX 4090 Five-Fan GPU RTX 4090 Launches For $1,999

Maxsun may not be a household name for expensive graphics cards. Still, the company certainly wants to become a prominent player in the field as it just introduced a quite promising GeForce RTX 4090 offering that has a recommended price of $1,999, a significant markup over Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090, one of the best graphics cards, that retail at $1,599.

Maxsun's GeForce RTX 4090 MegaGamer OC 24GB graphics card is based on Nvidia's AD102 GPU with 16,384 CUDA cores running at up to 2,580 MHz at an up to 450W power consumption, which is a moderate 2.4% overclock versus the green company's recommended boost clock. Meanwhile, the memory speed of the card remained untouched, so it transfers data at a 21 GT/s rate.

A 2.4% maximum GPU boost clock increase is, of course, a very modest increase at best, but it looks like the main selling point of the graphics board is not its out-of-box factory overclock but rather its overclocking potential. To maximize the capabilities of its MGG products, Maxsun uses custom-printed circuit boards with an enhanced voltage regulating module (VRM). In addition, the company equipped its GeForce RTX 4090 MegaGamer OC 24GB graphics card with an oversized cooling system featuring five fans: three on the front and two tiny fans on its top (or on its side, depending on how you look at this).

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

While five fans improve cooling, it is unclear how loud they are. Typically, small high-pressure fans produce a lot of noise, but we have no noise level numbers of the GeForce RTX 4090 MegaGamer OC 24GB graphics card, so we can only make guesses now.

As for display outputs, the GeForce RTX 4090 MegaGamer OC 24GB configuration is pretty typical: it has three DisplayPorts and one HDMI.

Being a Chinese company, Maxsun makes no secret that its GeForce RTX 4090 MegaGamer OC will not be available globally. In fact, given that Nvidia has to obtain an export license from the U.S. government to supply its GeForce RTX 4090 to a Chinese entity, we have concerns about whether the product will be available widely at all, but this is an entirely different story.