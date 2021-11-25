Trending

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus SSD Hits All-Time Low for Black Friday

Save $250 on one of our favorite high-performance M.2 SSDs.

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 PLUS NVMe
Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 PLUS NVMe (Image credit: Amazon)

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD broke write speed records when we reviewed it, earning a spot on our list of best SSDs. Today the drive is on sale at Amazon at its all-time lowest price of $749, a massive price reduction compared to its normal retail price that ranges from $850 to $1,000.

The 4TB Rocket 4 Plus comes in the M.2 form factor and uses the fast NVMe interface to push out up to 7.1 GB/s of sequential read and 6.6 GB/s of sequential write throughput. It also dishes out 650,000 random read and 700,000 random write IOPS, all enabled by a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection. 

The drive comes with a five-year warranty and can absorb 2,800 TB of write data over that time frame. You'll have to register the drive to get the full five-year warranty, though (it is only covered for one year if you don't register). 

The Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus comes with plenty of capacity and fast speeds, but as we noted in our review, our only reservations are due to thermal throttling and the high price point. The cut-down Black Friday price point addresses the pricing problem, and if you make sure the SSD uses either a heatsink (some motherboards have these built in) or has adequate airflow, it shouldn't throttle during normal use.

ProductRocket 4 Plus 4TB
Pricing $799.99
Capacity (User / Raw)4000GB / 4096GB
Form FactorM.2 2280
Interface / ProtocolPCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4
ControllerPhison PS5018-E18
DRAMDDR4
MemoryMicron 96L TLC
Sequential Read7,100 MBps
Sequential Write6,600 MBps
Random Read650,000 IOPS
Random Write700,000 IOPS
SecurityN/A
Endurance (TBW)2,800 TB
Part NumberSB-RKT4P-4TB
Warranty5-Years

