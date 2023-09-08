Sabrent's 2 TB SSD for PC Gaming Handhelds is Now $100 Off MSRP

Storage specialist Sabrent has slashed the price of one of its most popular M.2 SSDs. The Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 2 TB SSD has been cut to $199 on Amazon.com for a limited time (this is a claimed $100 deduction from MSRP). If a smidgeon under $200 doesn't sound cheap for a 2 TB M.2 SSD, you must remember that the smaller M.2 2230 form factor commands a premium.

Over recent months, there has been much stronger interest in M.2 2230 form factor SSDs. The upswell in the number of enthusiasts looking for these highly compact but performant SSDs appears to correlate to the growing popularity of handheld PC gaming devices like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally (as well as highly portable devices like the Surface Pro).

PC gaming handhelds are sometimes bought with pre-installed SSDs as small as 500 GB, so an SSD upgrade is a pretty popular later purchase with PC game sizes as they are in 2023. While the handhelds can use microSD cards for expansion, using the internal SSD is preferable for data transfer performance.

Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 2 TB SSD: now $199 at Amazon (MSRP $299) The Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 2 TB SSD is on offer at Amazon for a limited time. This model was our storage editor's choice in the high-capacity category of our Steam Deck SSD upgrade roundup.

The above Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 NVMe 4.0 2TB was only launched in May. At the time, Sabrent said that the target market was owners of devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. The drive was subsequently reviewed here on Tom's Hardware in its 2 TB version, so you can look in-depth at its specs and test results if you are interested. For further context, you can also see the Rocket Q4 2230 NVMe 4.0 2 TB in our Best SSD for the Steam Deck in 2023 comparison feature.