Samsung 970 EVO 1TB Now $129, Plus is $149: All-Time Lows

Samsung's SSDs are the gold standard for performance and reliability and, that's why, for many folks only a Samsung will do. Now, you can grab the company's most-affordable 1TB NVMe drive, the 970 EVO for just $129 or step up to slightly higher performance for $149, both matching all-time lows. Those are two of the best Black Friday SSD deals you'll find this holiday season and definitely are the best Black Friday Samsung SSD deals around.

First introduced in 2018, the Samsung 970 EVO promises 3,400 MBps reads and 2,500 MBps writes, along with a 600 TBW write endurance and standard five year warranty. Its 2019, successor, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus is rated for slightly-faster 3,500 and 3,300 MBps read / write speeds. You can read more about its performance in our Samsung 970 EVO Plus review.

Both drives are widely available at these new prices, showing up on all the major retailers, including Amazon and Newegg.

Samsung 970 EVO 1TB: was $179 , now $129

Samsung's most-affordable NVMe drive promises reads and writes of 3,400 and 2,500 MBps with a strong five-year warranty that covers 600 TBW. It uses Samsung 3-bit MLC V-NAND and the company's Phoenix controller.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus (1TB): was $249 , now $149

Samsung's current mainstream SSD and one of the best SSDs overall, the 970 EVO Plus offers sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 MBps and 3,300 MBps respectively. In a game-load time test, it was 1.5 seconds quicker than the 970 EVO.

So which Samsung 970 1TB drive should you get? The 970 EVO Plus has a clear edge when it comes to writes and, in our tests, it exceeded even those theoretical targets. However, the 970 EVO is a great buy and a huge step up from DRAM-less drives like the Intel SSD 660p.

Both the Samsung 970 EVO and Samsung 970 EVO Plus offer 256-bit AES encryption for data protection. It also supports S.M.A.R.T. along with TRIM commands.

