Samsung 970 EVO 1TB Drops to New Low of $129 at Best Buy

Samsung's SSDs are the gold standard for performance and reliability and, that's why, for many folks only a Samsung will do. The Samsung 970 EVO is the company's mainstream consumer NVMe SSD and, as we said in our 970 EVO review, offers great performance and endurance. However, because Samsung is a premium brand that commands more premium prices, we've never seen the EVO 970 1TB drop below $149, until today.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the Samsung 970 EVO for just $129, its lowest price ever by $20 and $40 less than its regular price. That makes this a fantastic buy and one of the best Prime Day SSD deals available.

This popular M.2 NVMe SSD promises read speeds of up to 3,400 MBps and writes of up to 2,500 MBps while promising an endurance of 600TBW. This is its lowest price ever.

This model has an M.2 form factor and connects using a PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface. The read speed can get as high as 3,400 MBps while the write speed can reach up to 2,500 MBps. In our tests, the EVO easily outpaced lesser drives like the Intel SSD 660p.

The Samsung 970 EVO offers 256-bit AES encryption for data protection. It also supports S.M.A.R.T. along with TRIM commands. Samsung backs it with five year warranty and claims an endurance of 600TBW.