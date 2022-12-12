Go Fast for Less With a Samsung 980 Pro 1TB for $99: Real Deals

You can never have enough storage in your PC, laptop, or even games console, and if you want some of the best and the fastest, then the Samsung 980 Pro is up there. Combine its fantastic performance with this price and $99 for the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB (opens in new tab) is an awesome deal. See our review of the 980 Pro (opens in new tab) for more details on it's performance and why it's one of the best SSDs.

If you're looking for a little budget gaming laptop for the holidays, this model the sub-$600 Acer Swift X might be the one for you. With a 16.1-inch FHD screen, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11320H CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (opens in new tab), it has some punch for playing games - maybe not on the highest settings, but certainly good enough for some portable playing when traveling around to your friends and relatives. The Acer Swift X is available from Newegg for $549 (opens in new tab).

MMO mice are certainly a niche peripheral; there aren't that many games or applications that require you to have so many buttons at your thumb's command, but if you play MMO's like World of Warcraft, then you know the impact an MMO mouse can have on making it a lot easier to sling your spells.

Razer's Naga X is reduced by 50% to just $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) at the moment, so if you're looking for a new MMO mouse in time for the holidays either for yourself or as a gift then this bargain could be the one. See our review of the Naga X (opens in new tab) for more of the pros and cons of this mouse.

And if you're after a new screen, check out some monitor Real Deals below.

(opens in new tab) 1TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $119, now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift X Laptop: was $699, now $549 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This older budget laptop, contains an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11320H CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. These components power a 16.1-inch FHD screen.

(opens in new tab) Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Looking to upgrade that MMO mouse? Now's a good time to grab a Razer Naga X whilst it's at this price. With an 18K DPI optical sensor, and using Razer's 2nd generation of optical switches , this multi-buttoned mouse is just the ticket. The Naga X weighs in at 85 grams, has 16 programmable buttons, and has all the RGB you could wish for.

(opens in new tab) Acer EI2 EI342CKR Sbmiipphx Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor: was $399, now $319 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Get more screen real-estate with a 34-inch UWQHD monitor from Acer. With a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro, this monitor would be great for gaming. Not only does this monitor feature a curved screen, but it also includes built-in speakers.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 34-Inch Ultra-Wide QHD Monitor: was $399, now $229 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This ultrawide QHD monitor from Samsung has a flat panel that measures 34-inches on the diagonal and had a 21:9 ratio. The model is LS34J552WQNXZA, and has a screen refresh rate of 75Hz and a 4ms response time.

