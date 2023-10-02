Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro SSD Is Now Available

Samsung has started sales of the highest capacity version of its flagship 990 Pro retail SSD, which are among the best SSDs available today. The new 4TB 990 Pro comes over a year after the launch of 1TB and 2TB models, due to popular demand from end users, according to the company.

Samsung's 990 Pro 4TB can now be purchased from Amazon as well as directly from Samsung for $345 with a minimalist graphene heat spreader, making it an ideal choice for laptop users and for $355 with a robust aluminum heatsink, optimized for ensuring stable performance even under intense workloads. Both devices are designed for desktops, laptops, and Sony's PlayStation 5.

Samsung's 990 Pro 4TB model offers impressive sequential read and write speeds up to 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s, respectively. Random performance is on par with drives harnessing a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface, as it achieves 1,400,000 IOPS for reads and 1,550,000 IOPS for writes.

Since the 990 Pro-series is designed with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, this might not be exactly the best choice for machines based on AMD's Ryzen 7000-series or Intel's 12th and 13th Gen Core processors. Yet, it is going to be a valuable addition for a vast majority of existing computers equipped with PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. Also, this might be a great choice as a secondary drive for all kinds of PCs. After all, given the decreasing costs of 3D TLC NAND storage, a 4 TB SSD is becoming an increasingly attractive upgrade option.

The new SSD benefits from a five-year limited warranty or coverage that extends up to 2400 terabytes written (TBW).