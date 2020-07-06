Samsung's 1TB 970 EVO Plus SSD Hits Lowest Price Ever

Samsung’s portable and SATA SSDs have both seen their prices drop lately, and now its M.2 SSDs are joining the deals list. Right now, you can buy the 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus for just $189.99 . That’s $60 off its usual $249.99 price and will net you one of the best SSDs available right now. This deal’s also not limited to one store- it’s popping up at Newegg , Amazon and B&H .

The 1TB 970 EVO Plus has four lanes of PCIe 3.0 connectivity and uses NVMe 1.3. It also has 1GB of LPDDR4 memory and uses 3-bit per cell flash for storage. Like all M.2 2280 SSDs, it is 22mm long and 80mm wide. Notably, the 970 EVO Plus was Samsung’s first widely-available retails SSD with 9x layer flash.

1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus: was $259.99, now $189.99 @ Newegg

Our Samsung 970 EVO Plus review clocked the SSD at 3,500 MBps for sequential reading and 3,300 MBps for sequential writing. Its PCMark8 score was 5,100, and its storage bandwidth reached 681 MBps. In November, this drive had some of the strongest write performance available, and at this price the value's only better.

As mentioned, $189.99 is currently the lowest price ever for the 970 EVO Plus, which is especially impressive given the recent NAND price spike that saw SSD prices ramp up. If that’s more storage than you need, the 250GB version of this component is also on sale for $69.99.