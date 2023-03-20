Save 30% On Razer’s Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard: Real Deals

Power up your gaming peripherals with one of the best full-sized gaming keyboards (opens in new tab) from Razer. You can currently save 30% on the Huntsman V2, making it $139 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. With the next generation of Razer's optical switches, this model uses a more linear switch for smooth action whilst gaming. The Huntsman V2 comes with magnetically attachable wrist wrest, and media controls, and now even includes sound-dampening foam inside the body of the keyboard to reduce noise. See our review of the Razer Huntsman V2 (opens in new tab) for more details.

If you're on the lookout for a new graphics card and fancy a change from Nvidia or AMD, then there's always this mid-range entry from Intel — the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition which is now $249 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. It also includes the option to redeem two free games and a bunch of software subscriptions. Check our GPU hierarchy for an idea of where the Intel Arc A750 sits in comparison to the competition.

If you are looking for a secondary storage drive with plenty of room for your data or games library, then consider this Gen 3 M.2 SSD. The Crucial P3 4TB is now $199 (opens in new tab) on Amazon and with a massive 4TB of space and 3500MB/s read speeds, this SSD is a great option for large storage at a reasonable price.

Razer Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard: now $139 at Amazon (was $199)

This full-size gaming keyboard features Razers' 2nd generation optical switches, a multi-function dial with 4 other media keys, and a comfortable detachable magnetic wrist rest.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition: now $249 at Newegg plus free games and software promo

The Intel Arc A750 is a mid-range GPU that has a 2050MHz core clock speed and features 8GBs of GDDR6 VRAM that uses a 256-Bit memory bus. Connections include 1xHDMI 2.1 port and 3xDisplayPort 2.0. Purchasing this graphics card gives you the option to redeem two free games - Nightingale & The Settlers: New Allies plus subscriptions for D5 Render, MAGIX Video Pro X14, Topaz Gigapixel AI, and XSplit Premium.

Crucial P3 4TB M.2 SSD: now $199 at Amazon (was $222)

This large 4TB Gen 3 SSD is ideal as a secondary storage drive for your data or games. With read speeds of 3500MB/s and write speeds of 3000MB/s, this M.2 SSD is speedy enough to load your data and applications. Take a look at our review of the Crucial P3 for more information on this drive.

AOPEN 34HC5CUR 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: now $289 at Amazon (was $413)

The 34HC5CUR is a 34-inch ultra-wide monitor with an aggressive 1500R curve, QHD resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate on a VA panel. Connectivity includes 2xHDMI 2.0 Ports and 1xDisplayPort 1.4.

HP 15z-fc000 Laptop: now $349 at HP (was $639)

The 15z-fc000 laptop from HP comes with a 15.6-inch 1366x768 screen, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor with AMD Radeon graphics, 720p HD webcam, 8GBs of DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM, and a 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

