Save Up to $160 With the AMD 7000-Series Combo Offer: Real Deals

AMD announced on Feb 27th, 2023, that they would be offering discounts on their 7000-series hardware lineup — deals on their CPUs and combo bundles for motherboards and RAM, including its existing Star Wars: Jedi Survivor game promotion. As we've previously reported, you could get savings of up to $125 off the existing price of AMD's latest AM5 lineup but we are now seeing some discounts go even above this.

This is a much-wanted price reduction as the launch price of AM5 plus DDR5 has meant that the platform has been priced in the stratosphere, and it hasn't tempted as many early adopters as AMD would like, especially in the current economic climate.

So what deals are available? There's been a little delay and some confusion on the full deals lineup that include a CPU, motherboard, and memory, but now we've confirmed the deals available and what savings can be had. These offers have only gone live at Newegg at the moment, but more retailers should be joining the fold soon.

Currently available combos include the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 9 7900X CPUs paired with either an X670 or B650 board from MSI, and various DDR5 memory options from Corsair, OLOy, and G.SKILL.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Bundles

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Bundles