SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD Now at $220 Through Amazon

Users in the market for a top-notch SSD should take a look at this offer from Amazon on the SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD (opens in new tab). This is easily one of our favorite SSDs so far this year, and today you can take it home at 15% discount. It’s usually priced around $259 but right now it’s available for $220 when using the coupon box before checking out.

We reviewed this SSD just last month when it was new and greatly appreciated its power efficiency accompanied with leading performance. The biggest downside was that it tends to run hot but beyond that, even the price was commendable, especially with today’s discount taken into account. This is one of the best SSD deals we’ve come across so far as vendors continue to lower prices in response to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

The SK hynix Platinum P41 2 TB SSD comes in a range of sizes including a 500 GB capacity and a 1 TB model. All of the drives in the SK hynix Platinum P41 line are designed to use the SK hynix Aries controller.

One of the most impressive aspects of this drive is its read/write speed which can reach all the way up to 7000/6500 Mbps while the random speed clocks in at 1,400,000/1,300,000 IOPS. This is some of the fastest performance you can find on the market today and absolutely worth a look at 15% off.

The SSD also comes with optional 256-bit encryption for an added layer of security as well as a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from SK hynix. This warranty voids should the drive reach 1200 TBW, a metric that changes depending on the capacity of the drive. Overall, this is a remarkable drive and one of the best deals you can find right now on a newer SSD.

