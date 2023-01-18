Snow White Borg Cube Is Ready To Assimilate Your Desktop

By Les Pounder
published

Star Trek Artifact Borg Cube ATX - Snow White Edition
Set phasers to STUNNING! It appears that even the Borg's resistance to RGB is futile. This all white RGB Borg Cube case from CherryTree Inc looks set to assimilate your desktop and then the Alpha Quadrant!

The best PC cases provide great cooling and expansion while looking good and this snow white Borg cube certainly looks good. Externally the case is based upon "The Artifact" from season 1 of Picard. This former Borg cube is now a scientific interest to the Romulans and (spoilers) houses a number of former Borg drones. 

Star Trek Artifact Borg Cube ATX - Snow White Edition
The case is nothing new, the original version was released in 2020 and matched the Borg's aesthetic or dark industrial "greebles" and green LEDs. This $399 snow white case is for ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards and measures 15 inches cubed (it has to be cubed!) and has space for three 120mm RGB fans (included but this can be upped to six fans) and can be fitted with a 5 or 7 inch screen. If you really want take things to maximum warp then an additional $100 will get you RGB fibre optics to add even more of a menacing glow.

The starting price of $399 means that this is for dedicated fans. If we fully customize this case with 7 inch screen, high airflow bottom plate, fibre optics, laser engraved crate and an engraved backplate, then this cube will cost a heft $692. But for the die hard Star Trek fan "resistance is futile".

Star Trek Artifact Borg Cube ATX Technical Details
Motherboard SupportE-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
Dimensions15 x 15 x 15 inches
Maximum GPU Length370mm
Maximum Cooler Length200mm
Expansion Slots6
Maximum PSU Length225mm
Drive Bays3 x 3.5 inch
Cooling3 x 120mm RGB fans included. Up to six fans can be installed. Liquid cooling optional
Radiator Compatibility120 / 240mm rear

The case supports up to a 1000w PSU (size dependent) and up to three "large" GPUs according to the product description. Digging into the instruction manual and we can see that there is support for the best GPUs up to 370mm in length

The option to install a screen inside the case is, interesting. It could show system stats, videos to enhance the atmosphere or entertain the collective as they go about their daily chores.

This isn't the only Star Trek case in CherryTree's range. There are smaller "Micro Cubes", a cuboid Borg Hive that houses a NAS and a mod for Apple's Mac Mini. Sure all of these cases are geeky, but we kind of like that. You've got a huge slab of plastic and metal in your room, it should look good!

