WD Blue's 2TB SATA SSD Is Cheaper Than Ever at $175

(Image credit: Newegg)

SSDs are a wonderful creation but have always been expensive. Prices have come down since their introduction, but lately we're seeing some of the lowest prices ever, especially with the best holiday tech deals arriving. If you're looking for large SSD storage without having to spend a large amount of money, now's the time to check out this 2TB WD Blue SATA SSD for just $175.

This unit is a SATA drive, so it won't be as zippy as a modern M.2 SSDs are. Despite that, given its high capacity and price point, this can be a great SSD for mass storage, especially if you're looking to replace a noisy, bulky hard drive or upgrade an aging laptop with bigger and faster storage.

2TB WD Blue SSD: was $239.99, now $175 with code EMCUVUT22

At $175, you're paying just $0.0875 per GB of storage with this SSD, making it remarkably affordable to get big SSD storage. Read and write speeds are up to 560 MBps and 530 MBps, respectively. Use code "EMCUVUT22" for the extra $5 off, which makes this drive cheaper than ever.

The WD Blue 2TB SATA SSD comes with a max sequential read speed of up to 560 MBps and can write at up to 530 MBps. Random read and write IOPS are rated at 95,000 and 84,000, respectively.

Currently, the price is set at $179.99 at Newegg with free shipping, but with promo code "EMCUVUT22" you'll have the unit for $5 less. Just note that you might need to be registered to the Newegg newsletter, and this deal will expire on Wednesday, so be quick!

For help deciding if this is the drive for you, check out our SSD Buying Guide for shopping tips and guidelines.