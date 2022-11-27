SSD Prices Crash to All-Time Lows for Cyber Monday, Deals Abound

This year's Black Friday found some of the best deals we've ever seen on high-performance NVMe SSDs, but now we're headed into Cyber Monday and expect the existing deals to get even better. That's because a severe SSD oversupply has made it the perfect time to upgrade to an SSD or simply add more storage to your rig.



Pricing for high-performance NVMe SSDs has now dipped to as low as 5 cents per GB. That's unheard-of low pricing that matches or beats the price of SATA SSDs, which have long reigned as the value champions. Below we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals we've found on NVMe SSDs, and we'll update them as more deals arrive.



The great SSD sales this holiday season are spurred by a massive oversupply of NAND flash, the memory chips that comprise 85% of the total cost of any given SSD. These chips are piling up due to the sudden collapse of demand as economic turbulence roils the globe. As a result, flash makers have slammed the brakes on production to stabilize pricing, but that'll take a few months to filter down to retail. That means now is the best time to pick up an SSD before we see high pricing return.

Picking the right SSD deal can be tricky. There are several different performance and endurance tiers you can choose from, so you'll have to be careful to assess Cyber Monday SSD deals closely before pulling the trigger.

Best Cyber Monday SSD Values Overall

Cheap, inexpensive SSDs are great for bulk data storage, but you'll want a speedier model if you plan on doing any type of gaming or productivity work. There are multiple types of performance to keep in mind for SSDs, but we can generally use the interface speed as a filter — PCIe 3.0 SSDs will be the slowest drives you can buy, so jumping on the cheapest deal isn't a good idea if you're interested in a high-performance SSD. Once you've picked the right interface, you should compare performance based on the sequential and random specifications.



You can also select drives with different types of flash, like TLC or QLC, that provide different levels of performance endurance. However, it's usually easier to compare performance, endurance, and warranty stats to decide which drive is the best pick. We've compiled all of these stats into the tables below for easier comparisons.

There is an entire constellation of third-party SSD makers that produce reputable drives, but it's also pretty easy to stumble onto a garbage-tier SSD from a no-name brand, so be leery of deals that seem too good to be true. Some shoppers stick to purchasing a drive from one of the companies that produce NAND flash, like Crucial, Samsung, SK hynix, Solidigm, Intel, and Western Digital (WD)/Toshiba, as they tend to offer the most advanced software and support. Be sure to check our list of Best SSDs and the Best SSDs for the PS5 for further buying advice. In the meantime, here are the best deals we've seen on NVMe SSDs so far.

Cyber Monday 1TB NVMe SSD Deals

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cyber Monday 1TB NVMe SSD Deals 1TB Price Seq Read/Write (up to) Random Read/Write IOPS Warranty / Endurance PCIe Samsung 980 Pro 1TB $119 7,000 / 5,000 MBps 1 / 1 million 5yr, 600 TB 4.0 Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB $59 4,125 / 2,950 MBps 225K / 520K 5yr, 400 TB 4.0 SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB $101 7,000 / 6,500 MBps 1.4 / 1.3 million 5yr, 750 TB 4.0 Crucial P3 1TB $62 3,500 / 3,000 MBps ? 5yr, 220 TB 3.0 Crucial P5 Plus 1TB $93 6,600 / 5,000 MBps 630K / 700K 5yr, 600 TB 4.0

If you're searching for the utmost performance at an incredibly affordable price, the $101 SK hynix Platinum P41 (opens in new tab) is nearly impossible to beat, with 1.4/1.3 million random read/write IOPS and 7,000/6,500 MBps of read/write throughput. In addition, this drive comes with a 5-year warranty that covers 750TB of data writes, making it the winner in every category except price (review here).

We include a few lower-tier models in this tier, but be aware that these drives will be noticeably slower in many tasks, like copying files and doing backups, than other drives. The $59 Solidigm P41 Plus (opens in new tab) is the better of our two low-tier offerings, with conservative performance specs of 225K/520K random read/write IOPS and 4,125/2,950 MBPs of sequential read/write throughput. However, this drive has a lower 400 TB endurance rating than the more expensive drives (review here).

You could also pick up the $62 Crucial P3 1TB (opens in new tab), but this is the slowest drive in our roundup due to its PCIe 3.0 interface. The 3,500/3,000 MBps of sequential read/write throughput are sufficient for moving around bulk data, but you might not want to do too much of that — Crucial is a trusted name in SSDs, but despite the drive's 5-year warranty, it only supports 220TB of data writes. The drive also doesn't have an official spec for random read/write performance, meaning it will be slow in applications (review here).

If you're looking for a faster and more endurant drive from Crucial, look no further than the Crucial P5 Plus (opens in new tab). At $93, this drive delivers a great blend of performance, endurance, and warranty, making it a solid pick for the mid-range (review here).

The Samsung 980 Pro may be a last-gen model (the pricey new Samsung 990 just launched (opens in new tab)), but it serves up more than enough performance for the majority of demanding users with up to 7,000 / 5,000 MBps of sequential read/write performance and a healthy 1 million random read/write IOPS. Paired with a 5-year warranty that covers up to 600TB of write data, this is an attractive drive from an industry stalwart (review here).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cyber Monday 2TB NVMe SSD Deals 2TB Price Seq Read/Write (up to) Random Read/Write IOPS Warranty / Endurance PCIe WD Black SN850X 2TB $179 7,300 / 6,600 MBps 1.2 / 1.1 million 5yr, 1200 TB 4.0 Samsung 980 Pro 2TB $189 7,000 / 5,100 MBps 1 million/1 million 5yr, 1200 TB 4.0 Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB $109 4,125 / 3,325 MBps 390K / 540K 5yr, 800 TB 4.0 SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB $169 7,000 / 6,500 MBps 1.4 / 1.3 million 5yr, 1,200 TB 4.0 Crucial P3 2TB $139 3,500 / 3,000 MBps ? 5yr, 440 TB 3.0 Crucial P5 Plus 2TB $199 6,600 / 5,000 MBps 720K / 700K 5yr, 1,200 TB 4.0

If you're looking for one of the fastest 2TB NVMe SSDs on sale, the $169 SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB (opens in new tab) is your drive. With up to 7,000/6,500 MBps of read/write throughput and 1.4/1.3 million, this drive is exceptionally speedy. This comes paired with a 5-year warranty that covers 1,200 TB of data writes (review here).

The $179 WD Black SN850X (opens in new tab) is also incredibly competitive with 7,300 / 6,600 MBps of throughput and 1.2 / 1.1 million read/write IOPS with a similar 5-year, 1,200 TB warrant (review here).

The $189 Samsung 980 Pro (opens in new tab) also slots into the high-speed category, but as with all Samsung drives, it carries a premium over competing drives with similar or better specs, making it more of an alternative high-performance pick for the 2TB category (review here).

The $109 Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB (opens in new tab) slots in as the value pick for this category, with 4,125 / 3,325 MBps of throughput, 390K / 540K random read/write IOPS, and a solid 5-year, 800 TB warranty making this a great pick if you aren't on the hunt for bleeding edge performance, but still want a good all-rounder (review here).

We don't expect the Solidigm P41 sale to last too long, so the $139 Crucial P3 (opens in new tab) steps in as the other value alternative. However, be aware that this drive has severe performance tradeoffs with a 3,500 / 3,000 MBps throughput rating and no official performance specs for random read/write performance — meaning this PCIe 3.0 drive is exceptionally slow compared to the competition. The drive does have a solid 5-year warranty from a trusted company, but it only covers 440TB of data, the lowest of the field of 2TB drives (review here).

If you're looking for a faster drive from Crucial, the $199 Crucial P5 Plus (opens in new tab) is a solid drive with middling specs of 6,600 / 5,000 MBps of throughput and 720K / 700K of random read/write IOPS combined with a five-year, 1,200 TB warranty (review here).

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $399)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cyber Monday 2TB NVMe SSD Deals 2TB Price Seq Read/Write (up to) Random Read/Write IOPS Warranty / Endurance PCIe Crucial P3 Plus 4TB $299 4,800 / 4,100 MBps ? 5yr, 800TB 4.0

The $299 Crucial P3 Plus 4TB (opens in new tab) isn't known for fast performance, but it does step in as a solid drive for bulk storage, particularly at the 4TB capacity that brings an 800 TB endurance rating over the five-year warranty period. However, even though this is a PCie 4.0 drive, performance tops out at 4,800 / 4,100 MBps of read/write throughput. Additionally, this drive doesn't have an official random read/write IOPS specification, so it will be lackluster for use as a boot drive or with taxing applications.

Unfortunately, most of the other 4TB NVMe SSD deals have expired, but we'll keep updating this post as more deals arrive.