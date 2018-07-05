The Steam Summer Sale Ends Today

It feels like summer just started. We're still recovering from Independence Day, temperatures are rising and the sun is bathing us in enough light to rival our RGB setups. Valve seems to disagree about the state of the season, however, because Steam's Summer Sale ends today.

The annual Summer Sale used to be something like an early Christmas for many PC gamers. Its luster has dimmed as other retailers have introduced their own seasonal promotions and discounts seem to have become more common. However, many still look forward to Steam's celebration of the summer. This year's sale kicked off on June 27, and it's set to end at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (1 p.m. Eastern Time) today.

The good news is that you haven't missed anything if you've just started scrambling to take advantage of the sale now. Valve keeps the same discounts throughout the Summer Sale to make sure nobody feels cheated by paying full price for a game at the start of the event only to see it get discounted before the sale ends. Whether you camped by your PC on June 27 or recently launched your phone's browser to peruse deals, you're getting the same deal.

You'll find discounts on individual games, of course, as well as franchise-wide deals. Older games in a series are usually more steeply discounted than some of their newer counterparts, of course. Valve has also cut the prices of its hardware: Steam Controllers are available for $33, a 33 percent discount, and the Steam Link dropped a whopping 95 percent to just $2.50 before shipping and handling.

Before you sneak in more purchases before the Summer Sale ends, remember that it's easier than ever to find out how much you've spent on Steam over the years. You might want to figure out how much your library is worth before expanding it. Are you caught up on your backlog? Do you simply want to make sure you have as many games as humanly possible? Eh, who are we kidding? We know it's the latter. Get buying!