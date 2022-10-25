Streacom Launches Heat Pipe Kits for Hardcore PC DIYers

Cooling and cases specialist Streacom has launched a range of heat pipe sets for PC DIYers. The Dutch firm is particularly popular with fanless PC enthusiasts, with approximately half its cases addressing this segment. Fanless Tech was quick to spot these new heat pipe sets that are being supplied in straight form, with lengths of 150, 200, 250 and 300mm. PC DIYers who like to have full granular control over their PC builds are likely to welcome these commercial grade cooling components.



Streacom already supplies quite the range of heat pipes and other cooling accessories like CPU cooler and GPU cooler mounting hardware, brackets, and I/O modules. However, the previous heat pipe sets are all preformed for Streacom's range of cases as additions or replacements for existing hardware. These new heat pipes are straight, ready to be bent and contorted precisely to meet the custom PC maker's desires.

(Image credit: Streacom)

Above you can see the differing length heat pipe sets protruding from their cardboard tube packaging. Quiet PC's listings for these products reveal that you can only buy packs of four, and there is no 'variety pack'.

Specs ST-HP6-4300 ST-HP6-4250 ST-HP6-4200 ST-HP6-4150 SKU ST-HP6-4300 ST-HP6-4250 ST-HP6-4200 ST-HP6-4150 Length 300 mm 250 mm 200 mm 150 mm Diameter 6mm 6mm 6mm 6mm Warranty 24 months 24 months 24 months 24 months EAN barcode 8718469091478 8718469091171 8718469091102 8718469090877 Pricing $26.58 $24.69 $22.90 $22.90

Prices are relatively similar, whether you're looking at the longest 300mm heat pipes or the shortest 150mm set. For twice the length you pay just 16% extra, despite all the extra material that's required.



The Streacom heat pipes all feature pure copper construction with a sintered wick using de-ionized water. As mentioned above, they can be formed to fit a multitude of custom cooling purposes using appropriate tools, linked up in a variety of way with the rest of your custom cooling equipment.

(Image credit: Streacom)

These are obviously for the extreme modders and DIY enthusiasts that want to create something unique. There's more to building a powerful and capable cooling setup than just slapping a bunch of heat pipes onto some plates and calling it a day. But if you're the type of user who wants to take cooling mods to the next level, Streacom has a variety of other interesting accessories.