These 10 sub-$100 PC upgrades changed my life. Now they're Black Friday deals.

Unless I'm on vacation, I use my PC every single day, whether it's for doing work, communicating with friends and family, 3D printing or doing maker projects with my son. So I've found that even a relatively inexpensive change to the inside of my computer or the my work environment can improve my day-to-day experience.

Whether it's adding more RAM so I can run all the apps and tabs I want at once or installing new keycaps onto my mechanical keyboard, several recent upgrades have made a huge difference in my life.

Now that we're in Black Friday shopping season, many of the core PC upgrades I've made are on sale for less than $100. Here are the ten most important.

More RAM: Go to 32GB, 64GB or More

You really cannot have enough RAM in your PC. As I type this, I have 50 Chrome tabs open, a chat application running, a code editor, a database program, and Spotify playing music. With all of that going in Windows 10, I'm eating up 27GB of RAM. If I do just a little bit more today, I'll easily pass over the 32GB threshold.

The minute your computer exceeds the bounds of its physical RAM, it starts relying heavily on virtual memory, which swaps data to your disk and even the slowest RAM is orders of magnitude faster than the fastest SSD.

So, ideally, you should have enough RAM that you'll never have to worry about using it all. Recently, I upgraded from 32GB to 64GB and that was a game-changer for me because I could run all of my applications and have a virtual machine running in a window so I could test new versions of Windows or Linux.

If I were you, I'd go for at least 32GB of RAM, with 64GB preferable. If you already have some RAM and a couple of open slots on your motherboard, you may be able to combine the old and new RAM.

Before buying, you need to know what type of RAM your computer requires. Many newer (as in the last year or two) computers use DDR5 RAM, but lots of computers (even new ones) still require DDR4, which is cheaper and plenty fast. If you have a laptop, you need laptop SODIMM as desktop memory won't fit into a laptop and vice versa. If you don't know what type of RAM your system needs, check your motherboard or computer manual or use Crucial's memory finder.

Fortunately, there are a lot of great RAM deals this Black Friday shopping season. You can check the Black Friday RAM deals at Amazon and Newegg. Here are a couple of my favorites.

Crucial Pro RAM 64GB Kit DDR4 3200 MT/s: now $87 at Amazon (was $118)

This kit features 2x32GB DIMMs that operate at up to 3,200 MT/s.

G.Skill Flare X5 32GB DDR5 6000 RAM: now $84 at Newegg (was $95)

This 2x16GB kit operates at up to 6000 MT/S. Use coupon code BFCY2Z722 to get it at this price.

Larger SSD or Second SSD

Let's face it. These days, 500GB or even 1TB of SSD storage isn't what it used to be. Just install Windows 10 or 11, put on some productivity apps, play a few games and store some media files and you're pushing up against the limit of your capacity. And when you use up most of your space, your SSD slows down.

To test new versions of Windows or Linux, I download and run a lot of virtual machines. Each of these eats up about 80GB of disk space all by itself. So when I added a 2TB SSD to my existing 1TB SSD, I was able to stop worrying about clearing space every time I wanted to create a new VM.

Right now, you can find a lot of great Black Friday SSD deals on 1, 2 and 4TB SSDs. If you want to spend less than $100, you can get either a very speedy 1TB drive or a solid, but not-top-of-the-line 2TB drive. If you have 1TB already and just need a D drive, you can get away with a 1TB secondary drive. If you have only one NVMe slot (as in a laptop) or just want to replace your boot drive, go with a 2TB option for sure.

Here are a couple of my favorite sub-$100 SSD deals right now.

WD_BLACK SN850X (1TB) SSD: now $79 at Amazon (was $159)

This SSD is notably fast and capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7300 / 6300 Mbps. It uses a WD Proprietary controller and connects using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

Crucial P5 Plus (2TB): now $89 at Best Buy (was $151)

This PCIe 4.0 drive promises speeds of up to 6,600 MBps read and 5,000 Mbps write. In our tests, it loaded a game level faster than competitorrs such as the Kingston KC3000 and WD Black SN850.

Snappy Mechanical Keyboard

If you're like me, you're tapping out around 400 keystrokes a minute when you get going. So, a great keyboard could make the difference between flowing in your work and getting sore fingers or wrists.

I love love love my Akko 3098B mechanical keyboard, which allows me to do my best work. This is a 96-percent keyboard so it's compact but still gives me a numpad and function row. It runs in either wired or wireless mode with three wireless profiles so I can hit a key combo and change machines. It has hot-swappable keys so I can swap in the switches I want (Kailh Box White switches in my case) and it has feet that allow me to keep it at a comfortable angle. Oh, and the ASA keycaps it comes with are pretty good.

Akko 3098B Mechanical Keyboard: now $72 at Amazon (was $89)

This mechanical keyboard has hot-swappable switches, multiple Bluetooth profiles and a great design.

Powerful Productivity Mouse

How many times a day do you reach for your mouse, click its buttons and use it to navigate around the desktop? Hundreds? Thousands? A better mouse could make your wrists and shoulders more comfortable, allow you to target text or enemies in a game more accurately and provide added functionality via customizable buttons or extra scroll wheels.

I'm not much of a PC gamer so my mouse of choice is Logitech's MX Master 3S. The 3S has a number of key features which really changed my life. Its magnetic scroll wheel automatically (or manually) changes from ratchet to smooth mode, depending on how fast I'm moving down a web page. Its secondary, left-side scroll wheel allows me to zoom in and out on web pages or move horizontally on spreadsheets.

The wireless mouse also has three different profiles so I can easily switch among my desktop, laptop and Raspberry Pi either by hitting a button or via software. Its sloped shape and rubberized surface are easy on my hands. And its up-to-8,000 DPI sensor allows me to configure the mouse pointer to move as quickly or slowly as I'm comfortable with -- a key issue when I'm working on four 4K monitors at once.

Perhaps the best thing about the MX Master 3S is Logitech's Logi Options+ utility software, which allows me to customize each button and scroll wheel by the app. So my left scroll wheel or my thumb button can have different functions whether I'm in Chrome, Excel or Notepad++.

The MX Master 3S isn't on a huge sale this Black Friday, but you can find it for $5 off its normal $99 price, a 5 percent savings. If you get it, the improvement in your day-to-day life will be priceless.

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse: now $94 at B&H Photo (was $99)

This powerful mouse features 7 buttons, a thumb wheel and a main scroll wheel that uses magnets to change its feel based on your activity. It also has a comfy ergonomic design, 3 wireless profiles and awesome customization software.

Comfy Wrist Rest

This might seem like a minor thing, but for me it's a major one. I can't live without my HyperX Wrist Rest with cooling gel. I get sore fingers almost immediately if I don't have it on my desk, gently pillowing my wrists.

The wrist rest comes in several sizes. The mini one is on sale right now for $12, but I recommend getting the Full Size or Tenkeyless (at the same link) for $15.

HyperX Wrist Rest: now $12 at Amazon (was $15)

Your wrists will thank you for spending $12-$15 on HyperX's gel and foam wrist rest. And with several sizes, you don't need to use one that's bigger than your keyboard anymore.

Power Desktop USB Hub

I don't know about you, but I have a metric ton of USB devices that I need plugged into my desktop. These include my keyboard, wireless headset dongle, podcast microphone, USB speaker, USB card reader, external SSD and connections to various microcontrollers.

On top of just having the ports, I need the ability to turn each one on or off. That way, I can switch between my headset and my speaker, just by turning one of them off. And I can reboot a Raspberry Pi Pico or Arduino board, just by clicking it off and on.

That's why I am in love with my Sabrent, 10-port USB 3.0 hub (HB-BU10). There are a number of USB hubs that have on/off switches on each port, but I've tested many of them and the Sabrent model has the best build quality by far. The buttons have a satisfying click, everything feels solid and it works really well. Right now, the HB-BU10 is on sale for $49, but if you need fewer ports, there's a 7-port version for $37.

Sabrent 10-port USB Hub (HB-BU10): now $49 at Amazon (was $59)

Our top-rated USB hub, the Sabrent HB-BU10 has enough power for each of its 10 USB 3 ports. Each has a sturdy on / off switch and a light to tell if you it's enabled. Great for switching audio devices.

Sabrent HB-BUP7 7-port USB Hub: now $37 at Amazon (was $44)

This powered, 7-port hub has fantastic build quality and power switches for each port.

Fancy Keycaps

Once you've gotten a keyboard you love, you can almost certainly make a huge improvement by getting custom keycaps. The right keycaps not only look gorgeous, but also make the typing experience more comfortable.

Last year I was gifted a set of the Drop MT3 Dasher keycaps, which are just amazing. Their MT3 profile means that they have the tall height and indented surface of terminal-style keys. The dark and light blue keys are meant to look like those on an old Data General terminal and are reminiscent of the ones they use on the Severance TV show.

Drop MT3 Dasher Keycap Set: now $79 at Drop (was $120)

This gorgeous keycap set is made to look like those on old Data General terminals. But even if you don't like nostalgia, you'll love the two shades of blue and, more importantly, the sculpted MT3 profile.

Power Tower

If you're like me, you have a ton of different devices you need to plug in. In my case, it's four monitors, a couple of desktops, a laptop, a powered USB hub and, often, a Raspberry Pi.

To help me manage all those cords and not have to swap them in and out, I have a power tower on my desk with 12 outlets and 6 USB charging ports. While I could have a power strip, I much prefer a power tower because it is vertical and sits on top of my desk, rather than on the floor.

A power tower can also give you fine grain control of your power usage. My unit has a single on / off button that turns all of my devices off so they don't use any vampire power when my computer is shut down. However, my son's power tower has two power switches that each control half of the outlets.

My particular model of power tower is not a sale. But here's one that is.

SMALLRT 12-outlet Power Tower: now $19 at Amazon (was $33)

This power tower has 12 outlets with an on / off toggle on each set of three. There's also three USB Type-A and one USB-C charging port.

A Wireless Headset

Sometimes I have to take calls or record episodes of my podcast using my PC and I don't want everyone in my house to hear my conversation. That's where my wireless headset comes in. I can even walk away from my desk without dragging a wire with me.

I have a very comfortable and powerful Logitech Lightspeed G733, which has great padded ear cups, a 2.4-GHz wireless dongle and a removable mic. This particular model is not on sale, but Logitech's very similar Lightspeed G535 is now down to $79. Its mic flips up rather than coming off and it doesn't have RGB lighting, but it should otherwise offer a similar experience.

Logitech Lightspeed G535 Headset: now $79 at Amazon (was $99)

This comfy headset features 2.4-GHz wireless connectivity, a flip-up mic and about 33 hours of battery life.

A Better PC Case

If you build PCs like I do, you know how important it is to have a good chassis. A great chassis not only looks good, but has excellent air flow and plenty of room for your motherboard, GPU and storage drives.

My current case is the gargantuan Lian Li Lancool III, which has been a real game-changer for me, because it has so much room inside. Mine even has seven case fans.

However, the Lancool III costs quite a bit more than $100. It's $148 right now. Here's a more affordable option.