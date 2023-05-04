Superfast 2TB Solidigm P44 Pro SSD for Just $119: Real Deals

Take advantage of a fantastic deal at Newegg that sees $30 knocked off the price of Solidigm's P44 Pro 2TB Gen 4 SSD (opens in new tab)— taking it down to just $119 (opens in new tab). Use code SSCS428 at the checkout and grab a $30 discount on the usual $149 asking price. With superfast speeds of up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write, this drive is up there with the likes of WD's Black SN850/SN850X and Samsung's 980/990 Pro (opens in new tab) when it comes to Gen 4 performance.

Not as good of a deal as above, but still worth considering is the 2TB WD Black SN850X which has a $13 discount, which bumps it down to $146 (opens in new tab). This drive has great performance and impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s.

You can get also get a hold of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D at Newegg for $326 (opens in new tab). This is still the best CPU for gaming on the AM4 platform and is no slouch when compared to the latest generation of AM5 CPUs, the eight-core 5800X3D uses its massive 96MB of L3 cache to up the performance of your favorite games.

See more Real Deals below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) 2TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $119 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $234)

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface. Use code SSCS428 for a $30 discount.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $146 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $199)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. Use code MTFCS454 for a $13 discount.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $326 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $449)

The last hurrah for AM4, the 5800X3D is one of the best bang-for-buck CPUs for gaming. With 8-cores and 16-threads as well as its massive 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU is a great upgrade if you're already on the AM4 platform or looking to make a cost-effective build using last-gen hardware.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop: now $1,899 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $2,899)

With its large 17-inch 165Hz QHD screen that's powered by an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and RTX 3080 Ti GPU, the HP Omen 17 is a bit of a monster when it comes to having the power to play games on very high settings. Other specs of this gaming laptop include 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) UGREEN 4K Micro HDMI to HDMI Adapter: now $6 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $11)

The Raspberry Pi 4 introduced two micro HDMI ports to our favorite single-board computer, but these ports aren't universally loved. For those that still prefer full-size HDMI you will need an adapter and this is just for you. Capable of HDMI 2.0 4k at 60Hz, this adapter will enable you to reuse old HDMI leads from older Raspberry Pi.

Looking for more deals?