Support Added for AMD's RAMP and AM5 Socket, Intel's XMP 3.0, Granite Rapids

Realix, the developer of the popular diagnostic suite HWiNFO, has added support for numerous new and upcoming technologies from AMD and Intel. That includes enhanced support for AMD's AM5 platform due in 2022, AMD's mysterious RAMP technology, as well as Intel's 5th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Granite Rapids' processors that are expected to launch in 2023.

The most interesting part of the new update is the announcement that the next version of HWiNFO will add preliminary support for AMD's mysterious RAMP technology and enhance support for AMD's future AM5 platforms. We honestly have no idea what AMD's RAMP does, but we could speculate that this is the company's new technology to dynamically boost the performance of its platforms or maybe a new way of optimizing memory performance (which still falls under platform performance optimization).

Meanwhile, for the current AMD AM4 platform, HWiNFO version 7.16 added support for monitoring AMD Zen-based L3 cache temperatures and clocks, according to the HWiNFO changelog.

(Image credit: HWiNFO)

Speaking of current platforms, HWiNFO also prepared support for Intel's XMP 3.0 revision 1.2 profiles, which probably adds new optimizations for Intel's memory controllers and perhaps higher data transfer rates as well as timings. This could also mark the debut of the coming support for dynamic memory frequency adjustments.

HWiNFO 7.16 also adds preliminary Intel Granite Rapids support. This may indicate that the platform's general specifications and characteristics have been set, things like preliminary BIOS versions are ready, and Intel is about to start supplying samples of the platform to its partners. Of course, these partners will need diagnostic tools like HWiNFO, which is why the CPU giant is interested in supporting companies like Realix.