The Best Labor Day Tech Deals for 2023

Happy Labor Day weekend — we hope you make the most of the long weekend. We looked around for the best Labor Day deals on our favorite tech products you may be interested in.

With Labor Day here, it signals the end of summer — everyone's back to school, and of course, it's the countdown toward the big seasonal and holiday sales — Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, Black Friday, and Christmas. In the meantime, check out these great deals available today.

Best Labor Day Laptop Deals

Here are some of our favorite laptop deals this Labor Day for helping with your studies, getting in some gaming, or doing some work. We've checked around the web to try and find the best Labor Day deals available.

G16 Gaming Laptop: now $949 at Dell (was $1,299)

On a clearance sale the G16 comes with an RTX 3060 GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The screen measures 16-inches, has a QHD resolution, with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Also comes with 2 x free games Nightingale and Assassins Creed: Mirage.

Acer Predator Helios 16 (RTX 4060): now $1,399 at Amazon (was $1,649)

Using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU the Acer Predator Helios 16 also features a large 16-inch 2560 x 1600 panel with 165Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC enabled display. Other hardware specs include 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB Gen 4 M.2 SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 (Model - 16IRX8): now $1,569 at B&H Photo (was $2,069)

Powering a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz IPS screen is an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, an RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, and 32GBs of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, with a 1TB SSD.

MSI Cyborg (RTX 4050): now $699 at Best Buy (was $999)

Specs of this model MSI Cyborg gaming laptop include an Intel 12th Generation Core i5-12450H CPU, RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Best Labor Day Desktop PC Deals

The easiest and unfortunately one of the most expensive ways to set yourself up with a PC is to purchase a pre-built desktop PC. Whether it's for work or for gaming, a prebuilt PC should come equipped and ready to go with everything you need to use from the get-go. To help reduce the cost of getting a PC we've got a selection of desktop PC deals for this Labor Day weekend.

Skytech Azure Gaming PC: now $1,729 at Newegg (was $2,199)

This pre-built gaming PC comes with the latest hardware config that includes an Intel Core i5-13600K CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, 1TB NVMe SSD, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an 850W PSU.

Also comes with 2 x free games Nightingale and Assassins Creed: Mirage.

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 8 (RTX 4080) Desktop PC: now $2,016 at Lenovo (was $2,989)

Save money on this powerful desktop PC from Lenovo. With high-end components that include an Intel Core i7-13700KF processor and a Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card, this PC will be able to play the latest AAA with ease. Other specs include 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

Use code INTELGAMERDAYS23 at checkout to redeem this lower price.

HP Omen 45L (RTX 4070 Ti) Desktop PC: now $1,799 at Amazon (was $2,499)

It comes with an interesting "Cryo-Chamber" cooling area at the top of the case that houses the AIO cooling radiator for better access to cooler air for keeping system thermals low. As well as this, the hardware inside is predominantly named brand parts that include an Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics,16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

See our review of the HP Omen 45L for more details.

ASUS ROG Strix GT15 (RTX 3080) Gaming Desktop: now $1,299 at Walmart (was $1,899)

A desktop PC from ASUS that uses powerful hardware from the previous generation. The PC contains an Intel Core i7-12700F processor, an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Best Labor Day Monitor Deals

Connect a monitor to your laptop or desktop PC to help bring your games to life, or even just use it to watch your favorite TV streaming content or YouTube. Choose between large flat or curved desktop monitors or various types of resolutions, we've searched for some of the best Labor Day deals on offer.

MSI Optix G27CQ4 E2 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor: now $179 at Amazon (was $249)

The MSI Optix G27CQ4 E2 is a 27-inch curved gaming monitor with a QHD resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, with a DCI-P3 of 90% and an sRGB of 115% color response.

LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: now $281 at Walmart (was $349)

This 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor sports a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, you also get HDR10 and a 95% sRGB color gamut for an accurate picture — unspoiled by screen tearing thanks to AMD FreeSync.

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $429 at Newegg with rebate (was $599)

This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support, and USB Type-C.

Best Labor Day SSD & Storage Deals

Have plenty of room for your operating system or oodles of space for an expansive games library with plenty of SSD space thanks to a nifty Labor Day deal on SSDs and other storage devices for your PC, console, or laptop devices.

WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $99 at Newegg (was $199)

2TB of fast storage for $89 represents the best of both worlds. Low price and high capacity storage. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

Redeem the coupon code LDCV29378 for a $20 discount.

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $69 at Newegg (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive.







Team Group MP33 1TB SSD: now $35 at Newegg (was $69)

This offer is for the 1TB Team Group MP33 but other capacities are available, as well. It can reach read/write speeds of 1800 / 1500 MBps and is supported by a 5-year warranty from Team Group.

Samsung 990 Pro (1TB) SSD: now $74 at Amazon (was $85)

The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.

Best Labor Day Peripheral Deals

Refresh your gaming setup with a new peripheral device - has your keyboard become too disgusting to clean, or have too many drinks been spilled on it? Or is that left mouse button double-clicking? Why not find yourself a new mouse, keyboard, or gaming headset this Labor Day and save money with one of these deals?

ROCCAT Vulcan Pro Gaming Keyboard: now $69 at Amazon (was $119)

The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro features tactile optical switches in this full-sized gaming keyboard. With a low profile including the keycaps, aluminum top plate, detachable wrist rest, and per-key RGB lighting, the Vulcan Pro is a great value keyboard for gaming - especially at this reduced price.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: now $299 at Newegg (was $349)

An Editor's Choice winner and one of our favorite gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a versatile gaming headset that can be used on multiple platforms. With a fully retractable microphone, great audio, noise canceling, and a swappable battery system, the Nova Pro is a perfect all-rounder. See our review of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for more details.

Use code SSCV2826 to save $50.