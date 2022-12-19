The Brilliant Dell S2721DGF Is Reduced to $269 : Real Deals

It's an excellent day for monitors with two of Dell's fantastic panels on sale with reasonable price reductions. First, we have the Dell S2721DGF for just $269 (opens in new tab) via Dell's eBay store. Check over our review of the Dell S2721DGF to see why we liked this 27-inch QHD monitor.

Next up we have a close relative of our first monitor with Dell's curved S2722DGF screen for just $239 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. Both of these monitors have a refresh rate of 165Hz when connected via DisplayPort, and QHD resolutions. The high refresh rates make these displays ideal for smooth framerates when gaming.

If you want a solid mouse for productivity work that's comfortable to use and is solidly built - then Logitech's MX Master 3S mouse is $91 from Newegg (opens in new tab). See our review of the MX Master 3S and see why we gave it an Editors Choice award.

More Real Deals on GPUs and gaming laptops are below, so keep scrolling for more information.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721DGF 27-inch165Hz Monitor: now $269 at eBay via Dell (opens in new tab) (was $329)

One of our favorite monitors from Dell is now available from their eBay store for a great price. With a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a high refresh rate of 165Hz. This monitor is also G-Sync and FreeSync compatible.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2722DGF 27-inch Curved 165Hz Monitor: now $239 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $299)

Available at an all-time low price, one of our favorite monitor's sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 165Hz, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio of over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut, as well as having an immersive 1500R curved screen.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Performance Mouse: now $94 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $99)

Logitech's new quieter mouse, the MX Master 3S has "any surface tracking", faster scrolling, an 8K DPI, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. With its ergonomic shape, this mouse is aimed toward workflow and productivity users. We reviewed the Logitech MX Master 3S (opens in new tab) and loved its software customization and tactile feel as well as the scroll wheel being able to switch between a smooth or ratchet feel. Drawbacks were the device switching button being on the bottom of the mouse and an awkwardly placed thumb button

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech Radeon RX 6700 XT: now $359 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with 2 free games

The MSI Mech Radeon RX 6700 XT has a boost clock of 2620MHz, and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM running on a 192-Bit memory bus. This GPU offers great performance per dollar and ranks well on our GPU Hierarchy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 17-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $999 at Micro Center (opens in new tab) (was $1,529)

This 17-Inch Acer Nitro 5 (Model AN517-42-R85S) is available from your local Micro Center and contains some impressive specs considering its reduced price. With an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 144Hz display.

