Thermaltake Launches '4K VR' Gaming PC Case

By Cases 

Thermaltake launched its Core G3 Slim ATX PC case today, which is targeted at users building 4K or VR gaming systems.

The Core G3 Slim ATX PC case is more compact than your typical ATX case thanks to a unique internal layout. Instead of mounting the motherboard on the right side of the chassis, the main board screws into the left. This results in the motherboard being installed upside down, with the PCI-E slots at the top of the case and the CPU socket and I/O ports in the middle.

The most controversial aspect of this case is its PCIe slot design. Thermaltake left just two full-sized PCIe card openings on the case, and these have been rotated 90 degrees. The case comes with a single PCIe x16 riser card, so users can mount and take advantage of a single dual-slot GPU.

Due to this layout, the Core G3 Slim essentially has the same add-on card support as a larger mini-ITX case. SLI/Crossfire set ups are impossible with this case, and except for the primary GPU, users cannot mount any additional add-on cards regardless of size.

There are two brackets for mounting storage devices inside of the case, each of which can hold one 2.5/3.5-inch drive.

The benefit of this case design, however, is that users get an overall smaller system that can support full ATX motherboards. A micro-ATX case may offer more value to some users, as there is typically space in micro-ATX cases for multi-GPU configurations, but that all depends on the individual’s specific needs in a PC.

The case should be available now from Thermaltake’s Amazon storefront, but it currently displays as unavailable. We do not have pricing information at this time.

Thermaltake Core G3 Slim ATX Case
Case MaterialsSPCC Steel
Weight4.2 kg (9.3 Pounds)
Dimensions (L x W x H)507 x 212 x 436 mm (20 x 8.3 x 17.2 inches)
Cooling System2 x 120 mm Turbo Fan (1000 RPM, 16 dBA, Intake)
Drive Bays2 x 2.5/3.5-inch
Motherboard SupportMini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX
I/O Ports2 x USB 3.02 x USB 2.0HD Audio
CPU Cooler Height Limit110 mm
GPU Length Limit310 mm
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Ryan_182 25 August 2016 18:28
    May be the first, but absolutely the dumbest case created in the past year.
    Reply
  • Ryan_182 25 August 2016 18:30
    If you're going to go to one gpu why wouldn't you use a smaller mobo? Other than the extra power phases depending on the brand.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 25 August 2016 20:08
    I usually try to keep an open mind, but I agree with you two: I'm genuinely struggling to figure out who this is for.
    Reply
  • McWhiskey 25 August 2016 21:16
    The very first thing should be praise for Thermaltake for taking a risk. Risks like this push the industry. do something different and hope it catches on.

    But risks can fail.

    The issue here is not that it is a bad design. It is a very good design. But it is only for a very specific audience. This is really only for someone who wants the latest and greatest components (2011-v3 cpu, titan x...) but only wants one of them AND wants a small form factor. Very limited clientele.

    If I were doing my build again, I might have gone this route over an itx build to get liquid cooling.
    Reply
  • xk123 25 August 2016 21:28
    looks like an interesting case, but what makes it more "4k vr ready" than any other atx case. like really. i know vr is the hot stuff now, but not everything from cases to psus need to be "vr ready".
    Reply
  • Rheotome 25 August 2016 23:11
    Didn't we used to call this a BTX case ???
    Reply
  • lli10 26 August 2016 01:25
    this case is good for avg ppl, who lives in HK, JP and any other country that only has very small space in the room...
    Reply
  • tiagoluz8 26 August 2016 05:45
    Thermaltake being stupid again. Lian-Li has better options that do the same in a smaller package (PC-07S) and smarter options (for Micro-ATX and ITX boards).
    Reply
  • memadmax 26 August 2016 06:00
    Pretty soon, my mouse will be "VR ready"...

    I am so sick of companies trying to slap catch words on EVERYTHING.

    The last one was "the cloud" and I'm so glad that one has finally died a slow horrible death...
    Reply
  • jaber2 26 August 2016 18:01
    I figured out who this is for, its for people who want their video cards to die fast, apparently no one has told these guys heat travels up
    Reply