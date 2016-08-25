Thermaltake Launches '4K VR' Gaming PC Case

Thermaltake launched its Core G3 Slim ATX PC case today, which is targeted at users building 4K or VR gaming systems.
The Core G3 Slim ATX PC case is more compact than your typical ATX case thanks to a unique internal layout. Instead of mounting the motherboard on the right side of the chassis, the main board screws into the left. This results in the motherboard being installed upside down, with the PCI-E slots at the top of the case and the CPU socket and I/O ports in the middle.
The most controversial aspect of this case is its PCIe slot design. Thermaltake left just two full-sized PCIe card openings on the case, and these have been rotated 90 degrees. The case comes with a single PCIe x16 riser card, so users can mount and take advantage of a single dual-slot GPU.
Due to this layout, the Core G3 Slim essentially has the same add-on card support as a larger mini-ITX case. SLI/Crossfire set ups are impossible with this case, and except for the primary GPU, users cannot mount any additional add-on cards regardless of size.
There are two brackets for mounting storage devices inside of the case, each of which can hold one 2.5/3.5-inch drive.
The benefit of this case design, however, is that users get an overall smaller system that can support full ATX motherboards. A micro-ATX case may offer more value to some users, as there is typically space in micro-ATX cases for multi-GPU configurations, but that all depends on the individual’s specific needs in a PC.
The case should be available now from Thermaltake’s Amazon storefront, but it currently displays as unavailable. We do not have pricing information at this time.
|Thermaltake Core G3 Slim ATX Case
|Case Materials
|SPCC Steel
|Weight
|4.2 kg (9.3 Pounds)
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|507 x 212 x 436 mm (20 x 8.3 x 17.2 inches)
|Cooling System
|2 x 120 mm Turbo Fan (1000 RPM, 16 dBA, Intake)
|Drive Bays
|2 x 2.5/3.5-inch
|Motherboard Support
|Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX
|I/O Ports
|2 x USB 3.02 x USB 2.0HD Audio
|CPU Cooler Height Limit
|110 mm
|GPU Length Limit
|310 mm
The issue here is not that it is a bad design. It is a very good design. But it is only for a very specific audience. This is really only for someone who wants the latest and greatest components (2011-v3 cpu, titan x...) but only wants one of them AND wants a small form factor. Very limited clientele.
If I were doing my build again, I might have gone this route over an itx build to get liquid cooling.
I am so sick of companies trying to slap catch words on EVERYTHING.
The last one was "the cloud" and I'm so glad that one has finally died a slow horrible death...