Thermaltake's Core V31 Has Room For Lots Of Water Cooling

In the world of computer cases, it takes a lot to stand out. Not only does a chassis need to look right, it also needs to have the right internal layout and features, which is somehow not a combination easily found. Thermaltake's latest case, though, seems to strike the right balance, delivering a simple and clean appearance with a very well-designed internal layout, making almost any build possible.

The case is called the Core V31, and it is a mid-tower enclosure capable of housing up to ATX motherboards. There is also room for ATX power supplies up to 220 mm long (or 180 mm with a fan installed) and CPU coolers up to 155 mm tall. Hopefully, you won't use an air-based CPU cooler, though, as the case is designed to offer lots of room for all-in-one and DIY liquid cooling loops.

The entire storage system in the main compartment of the case is modular. You'll be able to mount two optical drive bays (or swap one for an external 3.5" utility) in one cage, along with three 3.5" or 2.5" drives in another cage. Both of these cages can be removed, and if the second cage doesn't get in the way of graphics cards, they can be up to 420 mm long.

With the cage installed, graphics cards can be up to 278 mm long, which might limit compatibility with some high-end cards. Behind the motherboard tray there is room for four more 2.5" drives, which is very important if you want to liquid cool the case, because using a front-mounted radiator will require removing the optical drive cage and the hard drive cage, and you don't want to be left without a place to mount storage. True, you won't be able to use a 3.5" drive anymore, but having four locations for 2.5" drives is still plenty for most folks.

In terms of cooling support, you'll be able to mount up to three 140 mm fans up top, two 140 mm fans up front, one 120 mm fan as rear exhaust, and two more 120 mm fans in the bottom. You'll also be able to use a single 120 mm radiator in the back, up to a 360 mm radiator up top, and up to a 360 mm radiator up front upon removing the optical drive cage (when you'll also get room for an additional front 120 mm fan).

Thermaltake did not quote radiator compatibility for the bottom of the case, although we reckon that with a bit of tinkering and a shorter power supply, you'll be able to squeeze in another radiator, although you do still need room for a reservoir and pump. Thanks to this extensive liquid cooling support, Thermaltake has taken the liberty of granting the Core V31 its Tt LCS (Liquid Cooling Support) certification. Despite that, it's clear that this chassis will also work as an excellent air-cooled case.

Two USB 3.0 ports and the usual pair of HD audio jacks handle front I/O connectivity.

There's no word on pricing yet, although we've reached out to Thermaltake for more information.

