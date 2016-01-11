Thermaltake’s Core W100 And WP100 Are Cases With Plenty Of Spaces

Thermaltake announced two new modular cases called the Core W100 and WP100, along with an add-on chassis called the P100.

Thermaltake’s Core W100 and WP100 cases feature what the company calls a "dismantlable modular design," or "DMD" for short. These cases are aimed at the DIY enthusiasts that want to go so far as to assemble their own chassis by offering fully customizable modular expansion slots and drive cages.

The Core W100 and WP100 are the same case, with the WP100 only differentiating by including an additional modular expansion chassis called the P100, which can be purchased separately and mounted on the top or bottom (or both) of the W100. The P100 can house larger cooling solutions and drive bays, and it can even be used to create dual-system cooling setups.

At the heart of this modular DIY case is the W100 itself, which features removable “3 + 10” drive racks and interchangeable SDD/HDD cage sections. The chassis is capable of housing more than 20 HDD cages and 10 slots, and it is compatible with the latest XL-ATX, E-ATX, ATX, micro ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards. It can even fit SSI MEB-sized platforms. In addition, there is support for DIY water cooling kits with reservoirs and multiple radiators, and of course, there’s room for multiple closed-loop liquid coolers.

The Core W series cases were made with high-end gaming systems and workstations in mind. By itself, the W100 case can house up to a 420 mm radiator on the front, but it can be expanded to a 600 mm setup with the addition of a P100. With all of that space, a DIY enthusiast could theoretically design and conceive system setup with nearly unlimited configuration possibilities.

The Core WP100 case (the W100 and P100 combined) is available now at Thermaltake’s website for $439. The Core W100 by itself is priced at $329, and the Core P100 pedestal costs $119.

