Thermaltake's First Gaming Monitors Feature Familiar 1440p Resolution, Refresh Rates Up To 170 Hz

Thermaltake's latest endeavor brings the company into the competitive gaming monitor market. The brand has announced the TGM-I27FQ and TGM-V32CQ, two 1440p (2560x1440) monitors that will compete against the best gaming monitors on the market.

The TGM-I27FQ is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. It features a 16:9 IPS panel with viewing angles of 178 degrees. The monitor has a maximum brightness of 400 nits — sufficient for a gaming monitor — and a DCI-P3 95% color gamut. The TGM-I27FQ, which has a GTG response time of 1 ms, supports VRR technologies, including AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD FreeSync, and Nvidia G-Sync.

Being a gaming product, the TGM-I27FQ has the usual eye candy that you can expect from a gaming monitor, such as RGB backlighting and a light projection, which, in this monitor's case, puts a Thermaltake logo on your desk. The TGM-I27FQ has the KVM function so that you can alternate between two different devices with a single peripheral.

There's a fair number of ports on the TGM-I27FQ. The gaming monitor has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 output, one USB Type-C port with a power delivery of up to 15W, and two standard USB-A ports. As for outputs, you have a USB-B port and a 3.5mm audio connector. The TGM-I27FQ supports height, swivel, pivot, and tilt adjustments. A 75 x 75 VESA mount allows you to install the monitor on a monitor arm.

The TGM-V32CQ has a larger landscape with a nice 32-inch panel with a 1000R curvature and 178-degree viewing angles. Nonetheless, the TGM-V32CQ retains the 1440p resolution as its smaller sibling. The monitor shares the same 400 nits brightness as the TGM-I27FQ but has a slightly lower color gamut (DCI-P3 90%). However, it does flaunt a higher refresh rate, which peaks at 170 Hz. As for response times, we're looking at GTG of 4 ms and MPRT of 1 ms. AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD FreeSync, and Nvidia G-Sync support are also present.

The TGM-V32CQ isn't as generous as the TGM-I27FQ when it comes to connectivity. The former only supplies two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 output with zero USB ports of any nature. The only output available is the 3.5mm audio connector for your headphones. The RGB backlighting is at the rear, and there's a cable hole that lets you hide your cables.

Height, swivel, pivot, and tilt adjustments will ensure that the gaming monitor adapts to your viewing and not the other way around. If you prefer to have the TGM-V32CQ on a monitor arm instead of your desk, the standard 75 x 75 VESA mount will come in handy.

Thermaltake is selling the TGM-I27FQ (GM-GFT-27FTQB-US) for $339.99, while the TGM-V32CQ (GM-GCE-32CEQB-US) goes for $309.99. The pricing falls in line with the competition, and feature-wise, the TGM-I27FQ and TGM-V32CQ offer precisely what you would expect from monitors for their categories. Thermaltake's latest gaming monitors don't aim to disrupt the gaming market or anything but rather provide a path for the brand to venture into a segment that's new to the company.