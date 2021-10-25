This Cooler Will Keep Your M.2 SSD as Cool as a Cucumber

Are you worried that your M.2 SSD is running too hot? Well, RaidSonic (via momomo_us) has released the Icy Box IB-M2HSF-705, a new cooler that's designed to keep even the best SSDs in check.
The IB-M2HSF-705 is RaidSonic's second M.2 SSD cooler under the Icy Box brand. The IB-M2HSF-702 may be too thick for many users' needs, so the new IB-M2HSF-705 could be a more appealing and less invasive option. Like its predecessor, the IB-M2HSF-705 is tailored toward M.2 SSDs with a length of 80mm. The cooler has a cooling capacity of 23W, which is overkill for most M.2 SSDs. According to the manufacturer, the IB-M2HSF-705 can reduce your drive's temperatures by up to 40% compared to passive M.2 heatsinks. That's only 10% lower than the IB-M2HSF-702.
Checking with dimensions of 75x30x50mm, the IB-M2HSF-705 arrives with an aluminum heatsink that consists of 22 cooling fins that are 0.5mm thick with 2mm air gaps between them. Unlike the previous IB-M2HSF-702 with twin 4mm copper heat pipes, the IB-M2HSF-705 relies on a single 6mm copper heat pipe. This design allows the IB-M2HSF-705 to support swivel adjustments so you can find the best position for the cooler and avoid eating up space for your graphics cards in compact cases.
The copper heat pipe makes direct contact with the M.2 SSD, so there should be excellent heat dissipation. To improve the cooling capacity further, Icy Box includes a thermal pad with a thermal conductivity of 1.5 W/mK and can withstand operating temperatures between -20 and 180 degrees Celsius.
A 30mm cooling fan dissipates the heat from the IB-M2HSF-705's heatsink. The fan comes with PWM support, so you'd want to ensure that your motherboard has a 4-pin fan connector near the M.2 slot. The cooling fan can hit 8,500 RPM and provide airflow up to 4.87 m³/h (2.87 CFM). Unfortunately, Icy Box didn't share the fan's air pressure, which is more critical when cooling heatsinks.
The IB-M2HSF-705 has already gone up on Amazon U.K.; however, the price isn't available at the moment. For comparison, the IB-M2HSF-702 retails for $29.99, so the IB-M2HSF-705 should have a similar, if not lower, price tag.