Treat Yourself to a 32-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for Only $219: Real Deals

A large 32-inch screen and curved design for under $250 — that's what you get with this deal on Lenovo's G32qc-10 32-inch curved gaming monitor for only $219 (opens in new tab). Comes with an immersive 1500R curved screen, the G32qc-10 also features a speedy 144Hz refresh rate on the VA panel. Blacks will be nice and dark, but unfortunately, the side effect of a VA panel has some restrictions on viewing angles.

Another great deal we spotted is the Anycubic Kobra Go 3D printer which has dropped to just $149 (opens in new tab) on Amazon — making getting into the 3D printing hobby even more accessible, or maybe you just want to replace or pick up an additional 3D printer. There are so many little projects you can undertake with 3D printing nowadays and with the money you save on the printer itself, you can afford more PLA.

Here's a great CPU and at this price, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X is down to $181 (opens in new tab) thanks to a promotion over at Newegg. Don't forget to you use code DYLSCSA638 at checkout. This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is perfect for a budget AM4 build.

See below for more Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Lenovo G32qc-10 32-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: now $219 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $319)

This a great price for a 32-inch monitor with a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. The Lenovo G32qc-10 uses a VA panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and an immersive 1500R curve.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Kobra Go: now $149 at Anycubic (opens in new tab) (was $209)

This Editor's choice 3D printer features auto bed leveling and a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm this Bowden tube-fed printer is the ideal way to get started with 3D printing. The heated PEI spring steel print bed makes removing prints a breeze.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU: now $181 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $299)

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. Use code DYLSCSA638 for a $10 discount.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $1,399)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus offers a lot of bang for the buck, as it packs in a Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. All of that hot hardware is enclosed in a magnesium-alloy chassis. You’ll watch all your gaming action through a 14-inch Full HD display (300 nits) with a 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Thermaltake Pure Plus 12 RGB Fan Pack: now $39 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $69)

Pick up this triple pack of 120mm LED RGB fans for almost half price. With a 25.8dB noise level and a hydraulic bearing design, these fans should operate quietly, whilst also cooling your system.

Looking for more deals?