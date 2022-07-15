Tuxedo Launches Liquid-Cooled Linux Laptop

Tuxedo may not be a household name for many of us, but it is one of the well-known suppliers of high-performance Linux-based laptops from Germany. Earlier this year, the company introduced its Stellaris 15 Gen4 notebook aimed at performance-demanding users with an optional external liquid-cooling system. To great surprise, Tuxedo only offered the machine with Windows, but this week the company finally began to offer it with Linux, reports Phoronix.

The Tuxedo Stellaris 15 Gen4 is a very powerful desktop replacement gaming laptop designed by Clevo. It comes packing up to Intel's Intel Core i9-12900H processor mated with two DDR5 memory modules and two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 SSDs as well as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics chip. The machine uses a 15.6-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate to maximize the gaming experience.

(Image credit: Tuxedo)

Given the heat generated by Intel's Core i9-12900H and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, as well as performance constraints caused by overheating, we are not surprised that Tuxedo (or rather Clevo), decided to offer it with an optional Tuxedo Aquaris liquid cooling system. When used on the road, the Stellaris 15 Gen4 can work fully autonomously using its 93Wh battery and without any external liquid cooling. But once in desktop mode, you can plug in the liquid cooling to amplify cooling and therefore maximize performance.

(Image credit: Tuxedo)

Tuxedo initially only offered its Stellaris 15 Gen4 with Windows because of software issues. The machine was designed by Clevo with Windows in mind, so the base software only supported Microsoft's operating systems. As a result, the company had to develop its own Tuxedo Control Center for Linux to allow users to adjust fan speed for the liquid cooling radiator as well as alter the addressable RGB LEDs.

(Image credit: Tuxedo)

Tuxedo's Stellaris 15 Gen4 starts at €2599 (with a Core i7-12700H and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060M), whereas you'll have to buy the Aquaris liquid cooling block separately for €199.