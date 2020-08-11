Vega Reloaded: AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne iGPU Exposed In New Benchmarks

AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor (Image credit: AMD)

Renowned tipster @_rogame has shared his findings on five alleged benchmarks for AMD's Ryzen 5000-series (codename Cezanne) processors. The precise nomenclature is uncertain, but the SiSoftware submissions should be for the next generation of APUs.

Currently, there are no codenames or OPN (Ordering Part Number) for the mysterious APUs. SiSoftware picked up the processor as "AMD Celadon-CZN Renoir." If you recall, Celadon was also the call sign for motherboards that had appeared previously with Renoir. CZN is probably the abbreviation for Cezanne.

There's still a lot of unknowns surrounding Cezanne. However, many speculate that Cezanne will tap into AMD's Zen 3 microarchitecture. One thing's for sure, though: The APUs should still be based on TSMC's 7nm FinFET manufacturing process. In regards to the graphics, Igor's Lab has found preliminary evidence that leads us to believe that Cezanne, like Renoir, continues to depend on the Vega microarchitecture. More specifically, Cezanne may land with a Vega 20-based iGPU.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) Vega Compute Units Graphics Frequency (MHz) AMD Celadon-CZN Renoir* ? ? 8 1,850 Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 / 4.2 8 1,750

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Unfortunately for us, there are no processor benchmarks for Cezanne. The five entries correspond to the APU's integrated graphical performance. In terms of specifications, this anonymous Cezanne sample comes equipped with eight Vega compute units (CUs), or 512 stream processor (SPs), that clock up to 1,850 MHz.

For comparison, the current Ryzen 7 4800U also rocks eight Vega compute units that tick at 1,750 MHz. We can't say for sure if the Cezanne chip is the successor for the Ryzen 7 4800U. If it is, then the iGPU in Cezanne appears to max out at eight Vega CUs like Renoir, but with improved clock speeds.

AMD Ryzen 50000 Cezanne (Image credit: SiSoftware)

The hardware sleuth provided a submission for a Lenovo Yoga (14sARE) laptop with a Ryzen 7 4800U and LPDDR4X-4266 memory for comparison. The Cezanne processor is likely an engineering sample, so take the results with a pinch of salt. The submissions give us a general idea of AMD's progress on the iGPU side of the processor.

Processor GP (GPU) Processing (Mpix/s) GP (GPU) Memory Bandwidth (GB/s) GP (GPU) Cryptography (High Security) (GB/s) GP (GPU) Financial Analysis (Normal/Single Precision) (kOPTS) GP (GPU) Scientific Analysis (Normal/Single Precision) (GFLOPS) AMD Celadon-CZN Renoir* 1,265.67 22.45 10.85 602.07 181.14 Ryzen 7 4800U 1,187.17 28.83 N/A 570.46 164.87

The Cezanne iGPU was 6.6% faster than the Ryzen 7 4800U in the GP (GPU) Processing benchmark. The Ryzen 7 4800U outperformed the Cezanne chip in the Memory Bandwidth benchmark by up to 28.4%, mainly due to having the advantage of the LPDDR4X memory.

In the other benchmarks, the Cezanne unit outperformed the Renoir by 5.5% and 9.9% in the GP (GPU) Financial Analysis (Normal/Single Precision) and GP (GPU) Scientific Analysis (Normal/Single Precision) tests, respectively.

AMD's Ryzen 5000-series APUs are expected to hit the shelves next year. No one knows exactly when, but as time progresses, we'll probably get to see more leaks on what AMD is cooking.