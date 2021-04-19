VESA: DisplayHDR 2000 Doesn't Exist

VESA released a statement today denying recent claims that two monitors are "DisplayHDR 2000" certified because, well, there's no such thing as DisplayHDR 2000.

The statement was issued in response to listings on Taobao, a popular Chinese retailer, for an updated Samsung Odyssey G9 and a new Acer EI491CRG9 monitor. Both listings featured a logo claiming the monitors supported DisplayHDR 2000.

VESA said that it "has no knowledge of the origins of the DisplayHDR 2000 logo currently posted on these display listings," adding that it "takes any misuse of our trademarks and logos seriously," which suggests the logos won't be there long.

"Until the displayhdr.org website displays DisplayHDR 2000," VESA said, "any such logo usage should be assumed to be unapproved and deceptive." The organization also updated the DisplayHDR website's homepage with the same statement.

That section does make it seem like DisplayHDR 2000 could debut eventually, but for now, the highest tier of HDR support recognized by VESA is DisplayHDR 1400. (You can find more information on how it differs from other forms of HDR right here.)

But a DisplayHDR 2000 certification probably isn't going to debut any time soon, if only because it would be awkward for VESA to release such a strongly worded statement about these logos right before the new certification is officially revealed.