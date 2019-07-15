Save $500 (25%) on this RTX 2070 powered Zotac Gaming PC

A 1440p gaming rig for less than $1500?

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and the deals are flowing fast and steady. Tired of building your own rigs? After a modern day spec for a low price? Well Zotac has you covered with its Gaming Mek Ultra pre-built system.



Zotac’s Gaming Mek Ultra Gaming PC is available at amazon.com for $1500 (25% off)



This thing is a monster, at $1500 for Prime members, it packs in a Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU, a stock clocked Intel Core i7-8700K complete with 6 cores and 12 threads, 16GB of DDR4, a 240GB NVMe PCIe SSD, a 2TB old school spinning hard drive, a 240mm AIO liquid-cooler, 1000W 80+ Gold PSU, an ASRock Z370 Extreme4 mobo and of course a Windows 10 home install as standard in a mid-tower chassis. That ain't half bad.

To put that into context, if you were to build that yourself, using identical parts from the likes of PC Part Picker, you’d still be down $181 before you even built the machine ($226 if you forget about the MIRs). That’s a significant figure, especially when factoring in that you have to then build it, With your own parts, you’ll likely not get a warranty either.

Any hangups?

So what don’t we like about it? Well, if we’re honest, the case looks a bit cheap. If anything that’s likely where the majority of the cash has been saved. After all, you can pick up an NZXT H500 ATX tower these days for around $70 or so, which is hardly bank breaking. On top of that, it’s also featuring one of Intel’s 8th gen Core i7s, which are, well there’s no kind way of saying this, really really warm.

That aside, as for the value proposition, not only is it a good deal compared to its own retail price, but it also beats out the do-it-yourself builder in his or her garage. Couple that with that RTX 2070 GPU that can hold its own at 1440p and 4K, with a hint of DLSS on the side, and this thing is sure to make any PC gamer happy.

Image Credits: Zotac / Tom's Hardware