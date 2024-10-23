Cryorig launches its largest dual-tower CPU air cooler yet — Monster XX features 300W TDP capacity, ten heat pipes, and dual 120mm fans

Cryorig launched the Monster XX air CPU cooler on its website to rival the best CPU coolers. The Monster XXX is the brand's largest-ever air cooler, featuring a dual tower with ten heat pipes and two 120-mm RGB fans. Its massive size gives it a 300-watt TDP cooling capacity, allowing it to accommodate the ever-increasing power demands of the latest Intel and AMD.

The company came back to the U.S. market with the launch of the massive TE10 last July. However, with the launch of the Ryzen 9000 last August and the anticipated arrival of Ryzen 9000X3D chips in November, Cryorig wants to create an air cooler that could handle these processors' cooling requirements.

The Monster XX is 120 x 133mm, similar to the TE10's length and width. However, it’s a little bit taller at 159mm compared to the older heat sink’s 152mm height. Both air coolers also feature two 120-mm fans, but the additional height gives the new cooler a slight edge over the previous model. What’s curious is that even though the Monster XX is taller, it features two fewer heat sink units than the TE10 (86 units vs. 88 units).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Cryorig) (Image credit: Cryorig) (Image credit: Cryorig) (Image credit: Cryorig) (Image credit: Cryorig) (Image credit: Cryorig)

You should note that the Monster XX’s larger design means it’s a bit noisier. The TE10 is rated 19 to 26 dBA, but the XX has a 31.5 dBA fan noise level. But you shouldn't notice it's even present if you’re not attaching it to a power-hungry CPU like the Core i9-14900K.

The new air cooler still has wide compatibility, supporting multiple socket generations from Intel and AMD. It works with LGA115X, LGA1200, LGA1700, and the just-launched LGA1851. You could also use it with AM4 and AM5 processors, ensuring that you can get the maximum performance from multiple chip generations.

We don’t have pricing for the Monster XX at the moment, but it could fall within the range of other dual-tower air coolers like the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO or Peerless Assassin 120 SE. Still, we hope to get our hands on a copy of the Monster XX soon so we can put it through its paces and find out how much cooling it can deliver.