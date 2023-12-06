Be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro V and Dark Rock Elite Review: Kings of Quiet Cooling

Be Quiet’s Dark Rock Pro V and Elite raise the bar for quiet cooling performance, offering the best performance from any low-noise coolers we’ve tested.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had any new air coolers from be quiet! (henceforth referred to as Be Quiet) on our test bench. We looked at the Dark Rock Pro 4 way back in 2018. The German company is well known among PC enthusiasts for its AIO and air cooling products, as well high-end computer cases like the Shadow Base 800 FX and Silent Base 802 . Cooling enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for the successor to Be Quiet’s Dark Rock Pro 4, but they don’t have to wait any longer – today’s review will examine Be Quiet’s latest high-end air coolers, the Dark Rock Pro 5 and Dark Rock Elite. Since heatsinks on both are the same and the only differences are the fans and cover, we’re testing them both together.

Competition this year in air cooling has been fierce. Products like DeepCool’s Assassin IV and Thermalright’s Frost Commander 140 have raised our expectations for quality air cooling. Do the improvements made by Be Quiet’s engineers elevate the Dark Rocks’ performance enough to best its tough competition and earn a spot on our best coolers list ? We’ll have to put it through our cooling and noise testing to find out. But first, here are the coolers’ specifications, direct from Be Quiet!

Cooler Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cooler Be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro V/Be Quiet! Dark Rock Elite MSRP $89.90/$99.90 Heatsink Material Aluminum Rated Lifespan >300,000 hours (for fans) Socket Compatibility Intel Socket LGA 115x/1200/1700 AMD AM5 / AM4 Base Nickel Plated Copper Max TDP (Our Testing) on Intel’s i7-13700K ~225W for Dark Rock Pro V, ~235W on Dark Rock Elite Installed Size (with fans) 145mm (L) x 136 mm (W) x 168mm (D) Warranty 3 years

Features of the Dark Rock Pro V and Dark Rock Elite CPU Coolers

Solid black design, seven copper heatpipes

The Dark Rock Pro V and Elite CPU coolers both feature solid all-black designs, with seven copper heat pipes connected to dual towers for heat dissipation. The heatsinks on both units are exactly the same; the only differences are the fans and cover.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

SFF Compatibility

Many of the largest air coolers won’t fit into space-constrained compact cases. While I can’t promise that the Dark Rock Pro V and Elite will fit into every case on the market, I was able to install it on my Ryzen 7700X SFF system using Silverstone’s SUGO 14 Min-ITX case – though the fit was very tight!

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Magnetically Sealed Covers

Both coolers include magnetic covers for the tops of the unit. These hide the top of the heatpipes and the performance mode toggle, giving the coolers a slightly more pleasing look. The top of the Dark Rock Elite features an ARGB ring that can optionally be connected to a motherboard for controlling illumination.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Adjustable RAM compatibility

Out of the box, these coolers have RAM limitations of 42mm (1.65 inches). However, you can slide the fan up a few notches to accommodate latter RAM like the 45mm DDR4 GSkill sticks I use in my testing setup. The Dark Rock Elite also includes a fan brace, which can be slid up and down to easily adjust its position. The Dark Rock Pro V includes traditional fan clips, which are more fiddly.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Middle Heatsink

In addition to the dual tower heatsinks, both coolers include a small heatsink in the middle of the unit to help move heat away from the CPU.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Silent Wings Fans

There’s more to a cooler than just the heatsink or radiator. The bundled fans significantly impact cooling and noise levels, as well as how the cooler looks in your case. The only real difference between the Dark Rock Pro 5 and the Dark Rock Elite is the fans – and as you’ll see in the benchmarks, this can make a serious impact on thermal performance!

Unfortunately, the specifications below provided by Be Quiet are lacking and don’t provide statistics traditionally included, like static pressure and airflow ratings – but ultimately, our noise and temperature measurements will tell how well the fans perform.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Silent Wings/Silent Wings 4 Dimensions 135 x 135 x 25 / 120 x 120 x 25 Fan Speed Up to 1500/2000RPM Air Flow Unlisted Air Pressure Unlisted Bearing Type Fluid Dynamic Bearing Lighting None MFFT >300,000 hours

Mixed Height Exit Fins

The fins where air exits the cooler have mixed heights, with three tall fin layers followed by three recessed fin layers. In theory, a design like this helps to improve the total static pressure of airflow.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dark Rock Pro V vs Dark Rock Elite Differences

Because heatsink on both the Dark Rock Elite and the Dark Rock Pro V is the same, the primary difference between these units are the included fans. The only other difference are the tops of the units, with the Elite offering a ring of ARGB illumination.

Packing and Included Contents

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Both the Dark Rock Pro 5 and the Dark Rock Elite arrive in identically sized packages. The inner contents are protected by molded foam and cardboard. In addition to the contents around the cooler for protection, there are also foam pieces on the insides of the cooler for protection.

Included with the coolers are the following:

Two Silent Wings 135mm fans with the Dark Rock Elite

One Silent Wings 135mm fan, One Silent Wings 4 120mm fan with the Dark Rock Pro V

Heatsink with seven copper heatpipes

Mounting for modern AMD and Intel Platforms

Thermal Paste

User Manual

LGA 1700 Cooler Installation

The installation of the cooler follows the same process as previous Be Quiet Coolers.

1. You’ll start by assembling the motherboard backplate. Slide the standoffs into the correct position, and secure them using the included rubber rings.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Apply the backplate against the motherboard and secure it with the included standoffs.

3. Secure the included mounting bars against the standoffs using the included screws.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Next you’ll need to apply thermal paste to the CPU. If you're unsure how to do that, see our How to Apply Thermal Paste primer.

5. You’ll need to remove the middle fan from the unit before proceeding. Once that’s done, take the heatsink and press it against the mounting bars and secure it with a screwdriver. Reinsert the middle fan, and then set the toggle on the top to your desired operation mode – quiet mode or performance mode.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Most users won’t have to remove the outer fan of the Dark Rock Pro V for installation, but if you’re using tall RAM you’ll want to adjust the fan upwards a few notches to avoid compatibility issues. If you have the Dark Rock Elite model, you can simply slide the fan upwards.

7. Place the cover on the top of the unit and connect the headers to your motherboard – installation is complete!

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

LGA1700 Socket Bending

There are many factors other than the CPU cooler that can influence your cooling performance, including the case you use and the fans installed in it. A system's motherboard can also influence this, especially if it suffers from bending , which results in poor cooler contact with the CPU.

In order to prevent bending from impacting our cooling results, we’ve installed Thermalright’s LGA 1700 contact frame into our testing rig. If your motherboard is affected by bending, your thermal results will be worse than those shown below. Not all motherboards are affected equally by this issue. I tested Raptor Lake CPUs in two motherboards. And while one of them showed significant thermal improvements after installing Thermalright’s LGA1700 contact frame, the other motherboard showed no difference in temperatures whatsoever! Check out our review of the contact frame for more information.

Testing Methodology

Today's highest-end CPUs, whether Intel or AMD, are difficult to cool in intensive workloads. In the past. reaching 95 degrees Celsius or more on a desktop CPU might have been a cause for concern. But with today’s top-end CPUs, this is considered normal operation. Similar behavior has been present in laptops for years due to cooling limitations in tight spaces.

All testing is performed with a 23 degrees Celsius ambient room temperature. Multiple thermal tests are run on each CPU to test the cooler in a variety of conditions, and acoustic measurements are taken with each result. These tests include:

1. Noise-normalized testing at low noise levels

2. Default configuration thermal & acoustics testing

a.) No power limits enforced

b.) Because CPUs hit TJ Max in this scenario (the maximum temperature before throttling), the best way to compare cooling strength is by recording the total CPU package power consumption.

3. Thermal and acoustic testing in power-limited scenarios

a.) Power limited to 175W to emulate a medium-intensity workload

b.) Power limited to 125W to emulate a low-intensity workload

The thermal results included are for 10-minute testing runs. To be sure that was sufficiently long to tax the cooler, we tested both Thermalright’s Assassin X 120 R SE and DeepCool’s LT720 with a 30-minute Cinebench test with Intel’s i9-13900K for both 10 minutes and 30 minutes. The results didn’t change much at all with the longer test: The average clock speeds maintained dropped by 29 MHz on DeepCool’s LT720 and 31 MHz on Thermalright’s Assassin X 120 R SE. That’s an incredibly small 0.6% difference in clock speeds maintained, a margin of error difference that tells us that the 10-minute tests are indeed long enough to properly test the coolers.

Testing Configuration – Intel LGA1700 Platform