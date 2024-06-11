AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor drops to its lowest-ever price — currently cheaper than the 7800X3D

With AMD's recent CPU announcements at Computex, we know that the next batch of Zen 5 processors is on the horizon. Because of this, efforts are bound to be made to try to shift some excess stocks of the previous generation of CPUs before the value of the 7000-series chips drops off.

Today's deal is quite the price drop, bringing one of the best CPUs for gaming, the 7900X3D, to its lowest-ever price — even lower than the 7800X3D.

At Amazon, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D at its lowest-ever price of $329. This is an absolute bargain for this 12-core, 24-thread processor, with brilliant performance in CPU-intensive games, and the ability to still perform high productivity workloads thanks to its core count. Currently, the cost of a new AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is $339 from Amazon, highlighting how good a deal this is.

The 7900X3D leverages AMD's second-gen stacked 3D V-Cache technology to boost L3 capacity to a massive 128MB, boosting gaming performance to previously unseen heights for a 12-core chip. Although not as fast as the 7800X3D in pure gaming, the 7900X3D comes with 12 cores as opposed to the 8 cores of the 7800X3D. These extra four cores offer a significant boost in productivity tasks and multi-threaded applications.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: now $329 at Amazon (was $599)



With 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D delivers blistering performance in gaming and also has the infrastructure to perform amazingly well in productivity tasks.

We praised this chip's gaming performance in our Ryzen 9 7900X3D review, but at launch, its pricing was slightly off relative to AMD's other X3D CPU offerings, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Today's discount totally negates our concerns about the original MSRP pricing and offers you the chance to pick up a gaming powerhouse of a CPU for its best price yet.