AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 7800X3D, one of the best CPUs for gaming, is in stock 🔥and on sale for $449

Being a PC enthusiast at the moment is hard going, especially if you're looking to build a high-end gaming rig. The supplies of the latest hardware are not keeping up with demand, and exorbitant prices are reigning supreme. If you've been eyeing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, you know that this latest gaming CPU from AMD has been out of stock since its release, with any stock replenishment selling out nearly instantly. And as for Nvidia GPUs... let's not go there today.

Discounted to slightly below its average list price and actually in stock, you can pick up AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D from Newegg for $449 - reduced from $479. It's worth noting that you can also grab the 7800X3D at Amazon for the same price. This processor has also been in and out of stock recently, reaching peak prices of up to $523.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses AMD's Zen 4 architecture on the AM5 socket platform. This processor has eight cores and 16 threads with a base operating speed of 4.2 GHz and a max boost of up to 5.0 GHz. AMD's stacked 3D V-cache design lets this chip pack a whopping 96MB for the L3 cache, helping this processor to shine when used for playing games on your PC.

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D when it first debuted in April 2023, and immediately recognized it for its fast performance speeds - especially in gaming. We also noted the processor's good power efficiency and support for PCIe 5.0. For more information on how the Ryzen 7 7800X3D compares to the competition from other AMD CPUs and comparable CPUs from Intel, please take a look at our CPU hierarchy, where we list the latest CPUs in an easy-to-view chart and see how they stack up against each other.

