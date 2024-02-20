AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the best CPU for a gaming PC, is just $368

Want to build the fastest gaming PC that you can think of? Then one part in particular that you might want to consider when making a list of desired components is the 7800X3D CPU from AMD. It's not only a fast CPU in general but also the fastest CPU for gaming right now thanks to its large 96MB L3 3D V-cache design.



The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses the Zen 4 architecture and packs 8 cores and 16 threads. The base operating speed clocks in at 4.2GHz, but with max boost enabled, it can reach up to 5.0GHz. At Amazon and a few other retailers, you can add the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D to your build for $368, not the cheapest it's ever been, but on a steady decline from a recent high.

When the 7800X3D was originally released it was up against Intel's Core i9-13900K - able to outperform this chip a staggering 40% in some titles, and even with the latest 14th-Gen CPUs available, the 7800X3D remains the fastest CPU for gaming. If you'd like to see our testing and benchmarks then take a look at our CPU hierarchy - where we test the latest CPUs on a variety of benchmarks and tests to see how the processors perform under different conditions and are then able to compare them against each other.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $368 at Amazon (was $449)



Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Cache: L2 8MB, L3 96MB

Core Clock: 4.2 GHz

Boost Clock: 5 GHz



The fastest gaming CPU you can buy for pure gaming has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5-GHz boost clock. However, the real star of the show is its 96MB of 3D V-Cache.



See our 7800X3D review for more.

To use AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D you need an AM5 socket motherboard plus, the faster DDR5 RAM with the sweet spot being the 6000 MHz sticks. Combining these parts with a good cooling solution and powerful graphics card will give you a blisteringly fast gaming PC on the latest AMD AM5 platform, that should last for years to come.