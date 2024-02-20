AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the best CPU for a gaming PC, is just $368
Want to build the fastest gaming PC that you can think of? Then one part in particular that you might want to consider when making a list of desired components is the 7800X3D CPU from AMD. It's not only a fast CPU in general but also the fastest CPU for gaming right now thanks to its large 96MB L3 3D V-cache design.
The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses the Zen 4 architecture and packs 8 cores and 16 threads. The base operating speed clocks in at 4.2GHz, but with max boost enabled, it can reach up to 5.0GHz. At Amazon and a few other retailers, you can add the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D to your build for $368, not the cheapest it's ever been, but on a steady decline from a recent high.
When the 7800X3D was originally released it was up against Intel's Core i9-13900K - able to outperform this chip a staggering 40% in some titles, and even with the latest 14th-Gen CPUs available, the 7800X3D remains the fastest CPU for gaming. If you'd like to see our testing and benchmarks then take a look at our CPU hierarchy - where we test the latest CPUs on a variety of benchmarks and tests to see how the processors perform under different conditions and are then able to compare them against each other.
The fastest gaming CPU you can buy for pure gaming has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5-GHz boost clock. However, the real star of the show is its 96MB of 3D V-Cache.
To use AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D you need an AM5 socket motherboard plus, the faster DDR5 RAM with the sweet spot being the 6000 MHz sticks. Combining these parts with a good cooling solution and powerful graphics card will give you a blisteringly fast gaming PC on the latest AMD AM5 platform, that should last for years to come.
