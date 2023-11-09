AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D, The Best CPU for Gaming, Is Only $299

If you want to build the fastest gaming PC possible, then you should be looking at parts like the 7800X3D. It's not only a fast CPU in general but it's also the fastest CPU for gaming right now thanks to its large 3D V-cache design.

At a massively discounted price, you can get the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D for $299. There is a slight catch though and that is that it's only available from Micro Center, so if you don't have a store near you it's going to be incredibly hard to make the most of this deal.

When the 7800X3D was released its competition came from the Intel Core i9-13900K, and the 7800X3D was able to outperform the 13900K flagship by around 12% on average in most games tested and even up to a staggering 40% in some titles. Now we have the latest Raptor Lake refresh and the 7800X3D is still topping out the benchmarks against the competition.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $299 at Micro Center (was $449)

The fastest gaming CPU you can buy right now has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5-GHz boost clock. However, the real star of the show is its 96MB of 3D V-Cache. See our 7800X3D review for more.

Note that if you decide to go with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D you will need to invest in an AM5 motherboard as this CPU uses the new AM5 platform and socket as well as only being compatible with the faster DDR5 RAM memory. This may be an issue if you were looking for an upgrade and not having to fully replace your current system if you were still on AM4.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses the Zen 4 architecture and comes with a total of 8 cores and 16 threads. The base operating speed clocks in at 4.2GHz, but with max boost enabled, it's able to reach up to 5.0GHz. There are certainly faster processors if you're looking for a productivity workhorse, but this CPU is designed and built to overperform in gaming tasks whilst still being competent for daily tasks.