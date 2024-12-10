AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X processor tumbles to just $332 - power up a new AM5 PC with this holiday bargain

Today's deal features the latest lineup of processors from AMD - the 9000-series and in particular the Ryzen 9 9900X. This CPU has had some hefty price reductions since its rather lackluster launch, and although it didn't cause much excitement back then, with these continual price drops the processor becomes an evermore attractive proposition for those already sporting an AM5 system or for people wanting to make the leap to the AM5 platform.

This fantastic price is offered at Newegg, where you can pick up the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X for just $332 - a seriously low price for a current-gen 12-core processor. This is the lowest price I've personally seen for this processor, making it a good deal if you're looking for a CPU for both gaming and lots of productivity work.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X uses AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture and features 12 cores and 24 threads. The base speed of the 9900X is 4.4 GHz, which can be boosted to 5.6 GHz. This processor also doesn't need a discrete GPU, as it comes with an iGPU for basic output and operations. However, we still recommend pairing the Ryzen 9 9900X with a discrete graphics card for serious gaming as the integrated GPU will not be able to power the latest games very well.

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU: now $332 at Newegg (was $429)

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X has 12 cores for 24 threads. It has a base speed of 4.4 GHz but can reach as high as 5.6 GHz. It comes with an integrated GPU and supports PCIe 5.0 devices.

The Zen 5 chip offers 28 high-speed PCIe 5.0 lanes, of which 24 are usable. By default, the Ryzen 9 9900X supports memory up to DDR5-5600, and with two memory channels, you can have up to a whopping 192GB of DDR5 RAM.

