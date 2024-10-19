Intel Core i7-13700K 16-core CPU can be yours for $249

Anyone holding out for a good processor should look at this offer on the Intel Core i7-13700K CPU . This powerful CPU has been discounted to its lowest price—just $259 instead of its recommended $419. This is a good deal and one of the best we've encountered in the current market for a previous generation processor.

The Core i7-13700K CPU is a 16-core, 24-thread processor with eight P-cores and eight E-cores. The Raptor Lake chip features a boost clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. Despite its age, the Core i7-13700K still possesses incredible performance and would make an excellent addition to any gaming rig. It also comes with Intel UHD Graphics 770 if you don't plan on using a discrete graphics card.

This processor natively supports up to 192GB of RAM and memory modules up to DDR5-5600. The Core i7-13700K doesn't come with a stock cooler, so you must pick up an aftermarket cooler for the 16-core processor.

Intel Core i7-13700K CPU: now $249 at Amazon (was $419)

The Intel Core i7-13700K is a 16-core CPU with 24 threads. It supports DDR5 RAM as well as PCIe 5.0 interfaces.

As a K-series part, the Core i7-13700K has an unlocked multiplier for overclocking if you want to squeeze every megahertz of performance out of the Raptor Lake processor. However, make sure you have a capable air or liquid cooler to keep the Core i7-13700K's temperature under control.

Raptor Lake chips previously experienced instability and crashing issues. However, Intel has since fixed the problem with a microcode update, so it's recommended that Raptor Lake owners update their motherboard's firmware to the latest version. The chipmaker has also extended the warranty period for Raptor Lake chips, so your investment is further protected.

Visit Amazon's Intel Core i7-13700K CPU product page for more details and purchase options. As of this writing, it's not clear how long the offer will be available.