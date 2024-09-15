Leaked Intel Core Ultra 5 245K CPU sample delivers double-digit multicore performance boost — no advantage seen in single-core testing, though

CPU-Z benchmark results for the Intel Core Ultra 5 245K Arrow Lake desktop chip have leaked on X (formerly Twitter). The results show a single-core score of 850.6 points and a multi-core score of 10,907.1 points, as shared by popular Chinese hardware leaker ECSM_Official. The single-core number puts the upcoming 245K in between the 14600K/KF’s 852 points and 13980HX’s 842, with the Arrow Lake chip hitting 99.8% of the performance of the Raptor Lake Refresh chip.

However, the Intel Core Ultra 5 245K shows its strength in the multi-core test, where it bests the 14600K/KF’s 9,868 multi-core score by about 10.5%. This puts it at about 90% of the performance of the higher-tier Intel Core i7-14700K, which scores 12,117 points. What’s more interesting is that the 245K doesn’t have hyperthreading, so its 6+8 cores only deliver a total of 14 threads, versus the 14600K’s 20 and the 14700K’s 28.

However, we shouldn’t fully trust these numbers as the 245K isn’t expected to arrive until October 24. Although the Arrow Lake chips are likely already in their final form and wouldn’t receive any major changes barring a massive error like the Raptor Lake instability issues, these numbers are still subject to change until the processors are released on store shelves. There is also the fact that these leaks, if genuine, make up a tiny sample of results which may be outliers.

Intel is said to have dropped hyperthreading from its Arrow Lake chips to improve efficiency, and it seems that this move has paid dividends. Although the 245K’s CPU Base Power is 125 watts, similar to the previous generation 14600K, its maximum power is just 159 watts - versus the latter’s 181 watts. And despite that maximum power limitation, it was still able to close the gap with the 14600K in single-core performance and beat it in multi-core tests.

Furthermore, ECSM_Official noted that the 245K wasn’t fully optimized and its frequency is lower by about 100 to 200 MHz from standard spec. So, if the leaked test was done on an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K that hits Intel’s expected performance, then we’ll likely get higher numbers on these benchmarks.